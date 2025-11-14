Magazine Releases Jennifer Aniston’s Photoshoot On Her 51st Birthday And It Goes Viral

by

Sooner or later you face the inevitable. “Mirror, Mirror on the wall, why do my dark circles seem to grow?” No matter how many times we repeat the mantra “age is just a number,” the subtle signs of aging sneak in like an uninvited guest. Unless you’re a cyborg… or Jennifer Aniston (find out more about this superwoman in our previous story). In her new photoshoot for Interview Magazine, the “Friends” fan-favorite doesn’t look a day older than her bubbly alter ego Rachel Green. The actress is thankful to be “celebrating women at every age” and says that it “turns out 51 is pretty fun.” Let’s speculate… maybe Jennifer is a secret specimen from a genetic experiment to prevent aging?

Jennifer got a surprise 51st birthday ‘gift’ when Interview released her photoshoot on the same day

Image credits: interviewmag

Image credits: jenniferaniston

Image credits: jenniferaniston

Image credits: mrchrismcmillan

Image credits: jenniferaniston

Image credits: mrchrismcmillan

Image credits: interviewmag

It seems that other celebrities were floored by her beauty in these pictures too:

The 51-year-old beauty is known for her hardcore exercise regimen that keeps her physical and emotional health in enviable shape.

Image credits: leyon

Not so fast. Leyon Azubuike, the actress’ personal trainer, says that Jenny’s gym schedule is so intense that it can stretch up to monster seven-workout weeks. As if that’s not enough, she recently discovered her love for boxing because “your brain works too.” Add a healthy diet and relaxation to the mix and there you have it—the pro guide to the art of aging gracefully for beginners like you and me.

Image credits: jenniferaniston

Image credits: jenniferaniston

All love goes out to the birthday girl! Here are some of the other birthday wishes Jennifer got:

Image credits: gucciwestman

Courteney Cox honored her screen pal’s birthday by posing as her doppelgänger. However, Courteney was quick to confess that “No matter how hard you might try… there’s only one Jennifer Aniston.”

Image credits: courteneycoxofficial

Image credits: mattyperry4

Image credits: lisakudrow

Image credits: mrchrismcmillan

It’s time to see how people on the internet reacted to the photoshoot:

