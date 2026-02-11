20 Unsettling Comics By Samuel Edme That Expose Modern Absurdity

At first glance, the comics created by Samuel Edme, the artist behind SAMS Studios LLC, might seem intentionally rough and awkward. With flat colors, stiff characters, and uneven lines, the style feels almost childlike. But don’t let that simplicity fool you – beneath the surface lies humor that is sharp, confrontational, and unsettling in the best possible way.

Samuel’s work thrives on contrast. His innocent-looking characters deliver long, intellectual monologues about politics, morality, violence, work culture, and social hypocrisy – only to have their arguments dismantled by blunt, deadpan responses. The punchlines don’t rely on traditional cleverness; instead, they expose just how absurd, cruel, or hollow certain ideas can sound when stripped of polish.

Scroll down and dive into a collection of comics that’s equal parts awkward, clever, and brutally honest.

More info: Instagram | samsstudios.substack.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

