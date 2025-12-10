Melissa Roxburgh: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Melissa Roxburgh
December 10, 1992
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
33 Years Old
Sagittarius
Who Is Melissa Roxburgh?
Canadian actress Melissa Roxburgh commands attention with her strong screen presence and versatile performances. Her work spans both film and television, often exploring complex characters.
She first gained widespread recognition for her starring role as Michaela Stone in the supernatural drama series Manifest. The show developed a dedicated fan base, leading to its revival on Netflix for a final season.
Early Life and Education
Born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Melissa Roxburgh grew up as the second of four children in a family deeply rooted in faith. Her father, Cam Roxburgh, served as a pastor, while her mother, Shelley Walpole, was a retired professional tennis player.
She initially pursued a communications degree with a journalism focus at Simon Fraser University, although an early interest in acting led her to also train at the William Esper Studio in New York. Roxburgh later focused fully on her acting career.
Notable Relationships
Melissa Roxburgh has maintained a private personal life, though she was linked to actor Andrew Jenkins in 2017 after they met on set. She later reportedly dated her Manifest co-star J.R. Ramirez, with their relationship being publicly speculated from 2020 until their reported breakup in 2023.
Roxburgh has no children and has kept her current relationship status private since then, focusing on her career.
Career Highlights
Melissa Roxburgh’s career-defining moment arrived with her starring role as Michaela Stone in the NBC/Netflix supernatural drama series Manifest, which premiered in 2018. The series garnered a significant global audience and ran for four seasons.
Beyond Manifest, Roxburgh made notable appearances in films such as Star Trek Beyond in 2016 as Ensign Syl and the 2022 thriller Mindcage. She has also taken on directing roles, including an episode of Manifest.
Follow Us