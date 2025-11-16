40 Men Who Grew Out Their Hair And Ended Up Looking Awesome (New Pics)

by

Not so long ago, pulling off fabulous hairstyles for men was considered only popular among rockstars, charismatic surfers, and Hollywood actors. Luckily, more and more men have started to grow their locks and join the long-haired community. Just take a look at Fierce Flow, a forum full of stunning pictures of men embracing their gorgeous looks.

This subreddit is a place where more than 139K proud members with long(er) hair can share their progress, ask for care tips, and post jokes and memes they can all relate to. Although be warned, some of these photos might make you feel a little jealous.

Bored Panda has collected some of the most fabulous images this online group had to offer. So continue scrolling, upvote the ones you enjoyed most and make sure to share your thoughts about them in the comments. Psst! If you’re in the mood for some more awesome-looking hair pics, check out Part 1 of this post right here.

#1 Are We Real Life Mowgli And Bagheera?

Image source: mrsuzukid

#2 Washed, Brushed Through A Pea-Sized Amount Of Curl Cream And Left To Air Dry

Image source: michaelrichardhall

#3 Can I Bring My Locks In This Space?? Hope Everyone Is Well!

Image source: Smellslikechillvibes

#4 Is This A Good Length?

Image source: emiasis

#5 Trust The Process

Image source: WannabeCoder09

#6 Native American. Never Going Bald!

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Probably Top 5 Best Hair Days I’ve Ever Had, But I Have No Where To Be Today. So Yall Have Too Look At It

Image source: delazoo269

#8 Liked This Pic With My Hair Down (For Once)

Image source: kenzodelv

#9 My Homage To The 70s

Image source: Ripster99840

#10 May 2020 vs. May 2021 (Does Long Hair Suit Me? Longest It’s Ever Been)

Image source: JeanMinusClaude

#11 Went From Bald And Aerodynamic, To Feeling Glorious Everyday

Image source: Mr-J-Bingsbon

#12 Adopted. Birth Father Is Native American. Finally Convinced My Parents To Let Me Grow It Out. 1 Year In And I Plan To Keep Going

Image source: PrestigiousFile1190

#13 Haven’t Shortened My Hair In 4 Years, Through My Whole Family Telling Me To Cut It Constantly. What Do Y’all Think Of It

Image source: whorsebitch

#14 Just A Man With His Cat

Image source: mrsuzukid

#15 Greetings Flow Bro’s! A Chilly Morning In Nw Florida

Image source: asegers

#16 Male 27, Letting My Mane Free For A Wedding Event

Image source: moons_n_stars

#17 Not Sure If Allowed, But I Donated My Flow To Wigs For Kids. If You’re Ever Considering Chopping, Please Donate If You’re Able!

Image source: gaedikus

#18 I Heard We Were Sharing Our Manes. This Was Two Years In

Image source: wakewildest

#19 Woke Up With Great Hair And Had Fins A Place To Share

Image source: picklefingerexpress

#20 Morning Mane

Image source: MuhammedBen

#21 Got My Passport Verification Done At The Police Station. Cop Doesn’t Seem Too Happy As He Didn’t Find Any Weed As Expected. Keep Smiling

Image source: Dreadindian

#22 I Love Blending The Feminine And Masculine Aspects Of Myself

Image source: mcsnatcher32

#23 It’s Getting Unruly

Image source: Vyath

#24 After Making The Mistake Of Letting A Friend Cut My Hair And Rocking The Lord Farquaad Look For About 2 Years, I’m Finally Back At An Acceptable Length

Image source: Whisky_Jesus

#25 My Ferocity Lol

Image source: Ripster99840

#26 Picture Someone Took Of Me At A Local Music Festival

Image source: sha-ggy

#27 It Ain’t Perfect But It Is Amazing What A Little Extra Time, Effort, And Product Can Do

Image source: Tor_Tor_Tor

#28 First Time Poster, About 15 Months In. Feeling Like A Viking!

Image source: barry_macockinner

#29 Feeling Confident Today

Image source: MarinaBaay

#30 Had A Photo Shoot Earlier Today And Felt Foin Af About My Makeup

Image source: mcsnatcher32

#31 Dualism

Image source: ApatheticRadiation

#32 One Year, Ladies & Gents

Image source: Grownupjob

#33 Fierce Yet? Just Over A Years Growth From Having Very Short Hair, Never Looking Back

Image source: Wearer_of_black

#34 I Never Go Anywhere To Show Off The Mane. But You Guys Will Appreciate It Right?

Image source: LittleBear42

#35 Still Not Comfortable To Wear Hair Down Since Last Cut, Here Is A Rare Pic

Image source: hiksot

#36 Finally At The Length I Had In Mind

Image source: MuhammedBen

#37 Chopped Off 5″ And Got A Splash Of Blue

Image source: Edwannawonga

#38 Welcome To My Retired Global Pandemic Hair

Image source: dmpiz

#39 My Fanciest Face For My Cake Day

Image source: Apolecia

#40 Happy About The Positive Feedback Around My Hair, Definitely Keeping It Long Now

Image source: Upper_Butterfly_4658

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
