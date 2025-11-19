Melania Trump’s Outfit At The Presidential Inauguration Sparks Hilarious Reactions

Inauguration viewers couldn’t help but notice the striking look the First Lady donned to her husband’s second inauguration.
The deep navy ensemble by Adam Lippes, coupled with an equally dark hat by Eric Javits elicited a strong reaction—but not exactly what she hoped for.
“Who wore it better? Melania Trump or Michael Jackson?” one viewer wrote, starting a barrage of funny comparisons that spanned figures from all across pop-culture.
Some even said that Melania’s look had a “mobster” vibe, while others believed she was channeling a bit of Darkwing Duck. The somber look went as far as to scare some netizens who said she looked like an “anime villain” ready to put her nefarious plans in motion.
Netizens mocked Melania Trump’s inauguration outfit, leaving hilarious comments comparing her to various pop-culture characters
Image credits: Scott Olson/Getty Images
The striking ensemble, made complete with black leather gloves and dark blue suede pumps, marks the return of Melania Trump to the spotlight in sober fashion.
“The tradition of the presidential inauguration embodies the beauty of American democracy and today we had the honor to dress our first lady, Mrs. Melania Trump,” said American designer Adam Lippes.
“Mrs. Trump’s outfit was created by some of America’s finest craftsmen and I take great pride in showing such work to the world.”
Image credits: Win McNamee/Getty Images
The fashion designer has distinguished himself from others in the field by drawing inspiration from “art, architecture, and interiors, creating a new look for sophisticated American style.”
Melania’s outfit, in particular, seems to be a dark navy version of a $4,490 tailored “Laurence” coat, listed in Lippes’ site only in amethyst hue and with only two buttons on its single-breasted closure.
Image credits: PlatosGooncave
Despite boasting “timeless sophistication,” Lippes’ work didn’t seem to elicit thoughts of elegance and sobriety for audiences, who instead felt reminded of figures such as McDonald’s “Hamburglar,” and other cartoon characters.
“Why the hell does Melania Trump look like the Hamburglar?” a user asked.
“These UFO sightings are getting out of hand. First Dior Bags, and now Melania’s hat!” another joked.
Both the President and First Lady opted for more muted attires, instead going for a more understated yet elegant look
Image credits: ShivAroor
The ensemble stands in deep contrast to the Ralph Lauren outfit she wore at Trump’s 2017 inauguration: an elegant powder blue cashmere dress with a mock neck collar, accessorized with matching gloves of the same color.
The last four years might’ve made people forget about Melania’s wardrobe antics, as the First Lady is not a stranger to making bold statements with her outfits, including her infamous 2018 visit to a migrant detention center wearing a jacket that read, “I really don’t care, do u?”
Image credits: CalltoActivism
Image credits: VistaRealKnight
Image credits: BenneCMO
Image credits: 90minutetape
Image credits: xXmidsXx
Image credits: AustinRSmith25
Image credits: thedailyshow
“Is she in mourning?” Netizens were put off by the First Lady’s choice of attire, feeling it was too dramatic for the occasion
Image credits: ALaSainteTerre
Image credits: VTFish1
Image credits: AllY0URBASE
Image credits: JeanRomanik
Image credits: MaileOnX
Image credits: HarleyRedd
Image credits: Liv177524627812
Follow Us