Guy’s Heroic Actions Leave Him Single, Discovers He Wasn’t The Problem After All

When you smell something burning and hear a fire alarm go off, your first instinct is probably to investigate the danger, prevent the flames from spreading, and protect lives. Bizarrely enough, some people, like your partner, might not appreciate your Good Samaritan deeds.
That’s what happened to locksmith u/GoodSamaritanBAndE, who broke into the apartment next to his girlfriend’s, in order to save her neighbor from a fire. However, when he filed a police report about the incident, his significant other decided to “have a talk” and broke up with him. Scroll down to read the full story, including a whole bunch of updates from the author himself.
It’s probably safe to say that most people would rush to save their neighbors if they witnessed a fire start in their home. It’s the right thing to do
Image credits: StarChaser_Tyger / reddit (not the actual photo)
One man found himself in the middle of a strange situation. He saved his girlfriend’s neighbor from a fire by breaking into his place. However, his partner had a bizarre reaction when he filed a police report
Image credits: Ahmet Kurt / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: GoodSamaritanBAndE
If the fire is still small, you have a chance of putting it out yourself. But in any case, you should get in touch with the authorities and ask your neighbors for help
Broadly speaking, you should try to put out the fire if it’s just starting and only if you’re not in danger yourself. Upon seeing (or suspecting) a fire, immediately alert the fire brigade and call your neighbors for help.
Keep in mind that you shouldn’t try to extinguish burning fat or other liquid fuels with water. Instead, use a special fire extinguisher for this, namely, a wet chemical (Class F aka Class K) extinguisher. However, you should NOT use a carbon dioxide, dry powder, or foam extinguisher for fat fires.
Meanwhile, turn off the power source and move the pots and pans with the burning food from the stovetop. You can also place a lid on top of the burning pan to stifle the flames.
You should avoid entering rooms that are filled with smoke, but if you have to, crawl along the floor to minimize inhalation. Once you have evacuated everyone in the area, close all doors and windows to the outside to slow down the spread of the flames.
To be very clear, what the author of the online story did was nothing short of heroic. He looked out for a complete stranger and saved his life. Anyone on Earth would be lucky to have him as a neighbor.
However, his reward was a very confusing reaction from his then-girlfriend, who was put off by him dutifully filing a police report. The strangeness of the entire situation made a lot of people think that something else was happening behind the scenes, something that the Good Samaritan later confirmed, too.
Fewer and fewer people know and trust their neighbors these days
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
Good, kind, dutiful, friendly, and community-oriented neighbors offer you massive boons not just to the quality of your social life but also to your safety. To put it simply, you probably want to live next to the kind of people who would be as willing to protect you from harm as you would them.
However, the reality is that a large chunk of people don’t really know or trust some of their neighbors, and the situation is getting worse.
According to recent research conducted by the Pew Research Center, just 26% of American adults know all or most of their neighbors. This is down from 31% in 2018.
Meanwhile, in 2025, 62% of respondents said that they knew only some of their neighbors. And 12% admitted that they don’t know any of them.
Furthermore, 44% of American adults stated that they trust all or most of the people living in their neighborhood. 46% of respondents said that they trust some of their neighbors. And 9% stressed that they trust none of them. Back in 2015, 52% of respondents said that they trusted all or most of their neighbors.
The Pew Research Center notes that some of the groups of Americans who are more likely to know and trust their neighbors include people aged 50+, upper-income individuals, and those living in rural or suburban areas, among other factors.
What do you think, Pandas? How would you react if your significant other responded so weirdly to you saving someone else’s life? Have you ever saved anyone from a fire or another dangerous situation? What advice would you give anyone hoping to become more neighborly and dependable? Share your insights in the comments down below.
The man answered some of his readers’ questions and shared more information about his situation
Here’s what some internet users had to say about the strange situation
The author shared a few important updates after “the talk” his girlfriend wanted to have with him after the incident with the fire
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: dmytro_sidelnikov / freepik (not the actual photo)
Folks online shared their thoughts in the comments
In a final update, the man uncovered the mystery behind his girlfriend’s bizarre behavior
Image credits: GoodSamaritanBAndE
And here’s how folks online reacted to the latest update
Follow Us