32 Fascinating Photos Of Women In Florida Breaking Barriers In The 1970s

The 1970s brought positive change in more ways than one, particularly for women in Florida. Thanks to gender equality movements, women were entering the workforce in droves, focusing more on their goals and embracing individuality. In addition to breaking barriers in politics, women reshaped societal norms and excelled in their career paths, all while fulfilling family expectations. From running for Congress to performing music at festivals, they created their own opportunities and transformed the framework of women’s rights. By the end of the decade, women in Florida had made significant strides in promoting equality in political, economic, and cultural landscapes. We’ve gathered 33 fascinating photos of these women breaking barriers in the 70s.
#1 Era Supporter With A Hat, Tallahassee, Florida, 1978
Image source: Donn Dughi
#2 Woman Dressed In A Sari Examines Fruit In The Grocery Store, Tallahassee, Florida, 1971
Image source: Johnson
#3 Mary Helen Marshall, 1970 Miss Florida Seafood Queen Of The Florida Seafood Festival, Apalachicola, Florida, 1970s
Image source: Karl E. Holland
#4 Mother Reading, Naples, Florida, 1977
Image source: Family photos of Infrogmation
#5 Gateway Girl Scout Troop Members Presenting A Silver Plate And Bowl To First Lady Betty Ford At Jacksonville International Airport In Jacksonville, Florida, 1976
Image source: National Archives and Records Administration
#6 Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm Speaking At FSU As A Presidential Candidate, Tallahassee, Florida, 1972
Image source: Donn Dughi
#7 Residents Take Part In Organized Daily Exercises In One Of The Public Pools At Century Village Retirement Community, Palm Beach, Florida, 1973
Image source: National Archives at College Park
#8 A Favored Place – The Front Porch, Where Residents Sit And Chat Or Watch The Activities On The Beach, Miami Beach, Florida, 1973
Image source: National Archives at College Park
#9 Epa Gulf Breeze Laboratory Biologist On A Field Trip To A Salt Marsh, Fishery Biologist, Dana Beth Tyler, Studies Sea Grass For The Presence Of Marine Life, 1972
Image source: National Archives at College Park
#10 Photographers Dughi’s Sisters And Other Girls Hold A “Wheelbarrow” Race On The Front Lawn – Tallahassee, Florida, 1974
Image source: Donn Dughi
#11 Woman Feeding Deer At The Masterpiece Gardens, Lake Wales, Florida, 1971
Image source: Department of Commerce collection
#12 Elderly Sisters Meet In Florida, 1972
Image source: Swickouski
#13 Senator Lori Wilson Wipes A Tear From Her Eye Following The Defeat Of The Era In The Senate, Tallahassee, Florida, Circa 1970
Image source: Donn Dughi
#14 Actor George Peppard, At Right, With Actress Victoria Principal In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 1970s
Image source: State Library and Archives of Florida
#15 Anti-Era Women Line The Wall Of Senate Chambers, Tallahassee, Florida, 1979
Image source: Donn Dughi
#16 Actress Jane Fonda Holding A Press Conference At The Capitol In Tallahassee, Florida, 1971
Image source: Donn Dughi
#17 Woman And Daughter In Favor Of The ERA, 1973
Marlene Taylor is holding the sign.
Image source: florida memory
#18 Wild Side Story Slide Photo Of Cast’s Favorite Waitress Annie O’Black, Used In Musical Prologue, Wolfie’s, 21st Street & Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida, 1973
Image source: Lars Jacob
#19 High School Friends, Broward County Florida, 1977
Image source: Infrogmation
#20 Northwood Mall, Tallahassee, Florida, 1971
Image source: John Charles Buckley
#21 Unidentified Woman Modeling Fashion, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 1973
Image source: Roy Erickson
#22 Peaches Del Monte As “Consuelo” In Wild Side Story, 1974
Image source: Lars Jacob Prod, Assistant on LJP assignment
#23 Family Christmas, Mother And Daughter, South Florida, 1978
Image source: Infrogmation
#24 Call Of The Running Tide, Okaloosa, Florida, 1973
Image source: National Archives at College Park
#25 Members Of The Large Retirement Population Of South Beach These Ladies Live In One Of The Many Residential Hotels That Border The Public Beach, Miami Beach, Dade County, Florida, 1973
Image source: National Archives at College Park
#26 Grandmother With Kodak Camera, South Florida, Early 1970s
Image source: Infrogmation
#27 Woman Buying Clothes In The Northwood Mall, Tallahassee, Florida, 1971
Image source: John Charles Buckley
#28 Portrait Of Tallahassee Junior Woman’s Club Member Charlene Williams, 1971
Image source: Richard Parks
#29 Lars Jacob & Roxanne Russell, Miami Beach, Florida, 1973
Image source: Lars Jacob Prod assistant on assignment
#30 Sonia Malkine Performing At The Florida Folk Festival, White Springs, Florida, 1970
Image source: John Charle Buckley
#31 Artist Shirley Clement Posing In Her Studio Located At 3851 Redrock Lane In Sarasota, Florida, 1977
Image source: Joseph Janney Steinmetz
#32 Beach At Destin, On The Gulf Of Mexico, Florida, 1973
Image source: National Archives at College Park
