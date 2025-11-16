Hey Pandas, What Is An Interesting Story That You Would Tell Your Grandkids?

by

If you’re reading this put the words “Golden Retriever” in your answer!

A lot more of you guys read this than I would have thought! :)

#1

ill tell them how “back in my day you had to use a LED stick with a small metal stick as a lightsaber”

#2

Of all the times i almost died, got lost, kidnapped, and poisoned…

They’ll be here a while lol

#3

I would tell them about all the horses I ride. They are gonna be there for a while.

*Golden Retriever*

#4

I would tell them about this one time this little thing called covid took over my life for three years.
I remember it was the beginning of lockdown, and I told my dad “this is something Im going to tell my kids about” and he said it wouldn’t be that big of a deal. And here we are!

#5

How I met my boyfriend turned husband, he’s a golden retriever to me, I love him so much.

#6

Once, (I was about three or four) i was in the car, and my mom was driving at night, and she didn’t see the stop sign, and she flipped over a jeep! then i met a firefighter who said his name was spoon! lol

GOLDEN RETRIEVER!!!

#7

I am a cellist.

Once i was playing the Prokofiev Sinfonia Concertante for Solo Cello and Orchestra in front of huge audience (for those who do not know i swear on my life the piece is INSANE), and at the end of the first movement i started to cough REALLY BADLY, to the point where i had to take a break between movements to cough really hard for a solid 2 minutes in front of 600 people ON STAGE. I got a standing ovation but i feel like it was out of pity :’)

moral of the story: god always have a cough medicine with you or take some cough syrup before you perform!!!

#8

I met a a fallen angel. It’s in my (free) book, Hendron’s Gate

#9

How my parents gave me absolutely free range growing up on a farm when we weren’t working. “You wanna go into the woods with a bow and arrow that you made and shoot rats? Sure!” “You wanna go ride your horse from dawn till dusk days on end? Sure!” I had so much freedom, it was awesome! Probably a little dangerous, but awesome! *Golden Retriever*

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
