Hey Pandas, What Is An Interesting Story That You Would Tell Your Grandkids?

#1
ill tell them how “back in my day you had to use a LED stick with a small metal stick as a lightsaber”
#2
Of all the times i almost died, got lost, kidnapped, and poisoned…
They’ll be here a while lol
#3
I would tell them about all the horses I ride. They are gonna be there for a while.
*Golden Retriever*
#4
I would tell them about this one time this little thing called covid took over my life for three years.
I remember it was the beginning of lockdown, and I told my dad “this is something Im going to tell my kids about” and he said it wouldn’t be that big of a deal. And here we are!
#5
How I met my boyfriend turned husband, he’s a golden retriever to me, I love him so much.
#6
Once, (I was about three or four) i was in the car, and my mom was driving at night, and she didn’t see the stop sign, and she flipped over a jeep! then i met a firefighter who said his name was spoon! lol
GOLDEN RETRIEVER!!!
#7
I am a cellist.
Once i was playing the Prokofiev Sinfonia Concertante for Solo Cello and Orchestra in front of huge audience (for those who do not know i swear on my life the piece is INSANE), and at the end of the first movement i started to cough REALLY BADLY, to the point where i had to take a break between movements to cough really hard for a solid 2 minutes in front of 600 people ON STAGE. I got a standing ovation but i feel like it was out of pity :’)
moral of the story: god always have a cough medicine with you or take some cough syrup before you perform!!!
#8
I met a a fallen angel. It’s in my (free) book, Hendron’s Gate
#9
How my parents gave me absolutely free range growing up on a farm when we weren’t working. “You wanna go into the woods with a bow and arrow that you made and shoot rats? Sure!” “You wanna go ride your horse from dawn till dusk days on end? Sure!” I had so much freedom, it was awesome! Probably a little dangerous, but awesome! *Golden Retriever*
