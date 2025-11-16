Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

What is a backhanded compliment exactly? Ever heard those weird compliments where it sounds like the person said something nice about you, but for some reason, you actually feel insulted? Yeah, that would be it. 

A backhanded compliment is that weird interaction when somebody gives a nice comment about your appearance or achievement, or anything else about you — for example, “I really like your hair color!” — but then adds something that implies that up until this moment, this feature of yours was really not up to standard, something along the lines of “It is so much better than the color you had before!” How does that sound? Exactly. Like until now, you were walking around with really ugly hair. Not much of a compliment, is it?

There are two main reasons why people might give you backhanded compliments. One is they don’t know any better. They genuinely want to praise you, and to show you how much they appreciate your new look or achievement, they compare it to a time when — in their opinion — it wasn’t as good. If that’s the case, just accept the compliment and ignore the rest.

On the other hand, there are instances where people actually want to be mean to you but, for whatever reason, can’t do it directly, so they resort to insulting compliments. For moments like this, you need to be ready and know how to respond to insults. In my opinion, there is no need to get angry and annoyed; instead, a returned funny compliment with a double meaning will do the trick. 

For this article, we have collected some backhanded compliment examples. What was the most ridiculous one you have ever received and how did you respond to it?  

#1 “I Wish I Was As Smart As You Think You Are”

Image source: the_hokey_pokey

#2 “I Hope The Rest Of Your Day Is As Pleasant As You Are!”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

Image source: AllRebelRocker

#3 “You Look Amazing For Your Age”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#4 “You’re Not As Dumb As You Look”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#5 “You [Do Activity Well], For A Woman”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#6 “I Wish I Didn’t Have Any Responsibilities Like You”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#7 “You’ve Got A Face For Radio!”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

Image source: MattyAmerica1

#8 “You’re Super Cool And Sweet, Too Bad You’re Short”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

Image source: Aaron10Fulgham

#9 “You Look Tired”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

Image source: reddit.com

#10 “I Wish I Could Find A Guy Like You”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

Image source: Bulugaz

#11 “You Have Nice Handwriting, For A Man”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

Image source: lightmaster2000

#12 “I Know How Beautiful You Can Be With Make Up On”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

Image source: reddit.com

#13 “I Didn’t Expect You To Get The Job – Congratulations!”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#14 “You’re Pretty… On The Inside”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#15 “You Look Great. Have You Lost Weight?”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#16 “I Always Feel More Intelligent After Reading Your Work”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#17 “That’s A Beautiful Photo Of You. I Didn’t Recognize You At First”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#18 “I Wish I Was As Relaxed As You Are About Messiness”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#19 “You’re So Independent — It’s No Wonder You Haven’t Found Anyone Yet”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#20 “I Bet You Were In Great Shape When You Were Younger”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#21 “It’s A Good Thing You’re Pretty”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

Image source: BustyMcLeod

#22 “You’re Pretty When You’re Quiet”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

Image source: GreenEggsandHam6

#23 “I Think It’s​ Really Cool That You Don’t Wear Makeup. I Could Never Be That Brave!”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

Image source: ingrid_mae

#24 “You’re Amazing For Going Back To Work. I Could Never Let A Stranger Watch My Kids!”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#25 “You’re So Pretty For A [Insert Minority Here]!”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#26 “How Is The View From The Top Of The Bell Curve?”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

Image source: shitz_brickz

#27 “You’re Perfect For Me, Just Not Perfect For Me Right Now”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

Image source: BurlyLumberjack

#28 “You’ve Got A Great Smile — Use It!”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#29 “Real Women Have Curves”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#30 “Your Haircut Makes Your Nose Look Smaller”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#31 “You Look Really Nice In This Light”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#32 “Your Instagram Makes You Seem So Fun!”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#33 “Those Earrings Are So Nice. My Grandma Would Love Them”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#34 “Well, Half Your Outfit Looks Fabulous”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#35 “You Clean Up So Well!”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#36 “Have You Pooped Today? You Look Thin In The Middle”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

Image source: dnuts4u

#37 “I Don’t Care What They Say About You, You’re Alright”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

Image source: iTzFazy

#38 “Wow, You’re A Lot Better Looking In Person!”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

Image source: GlareBear

#39 “I Used To Think You Were Hot When I First Met You”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

Image source: megamanz7777

#40 “You Are The Only Person I Know That Suits Being Awkward”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

Image source: The_Vigilante

#41 “Your Skin Looks So Much Better!”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#42 “I Can’t Believe You Just Had A Kid. You Look Amazing!”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#43 “Your Hair Is Beautiful. Is It Real?”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#44 “You Look Great — Fit, But Not Too Muscular”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#45 “Your House Feels So Cozy And Lived In”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#46 “That New Haircut Suits You So Much Better Than Your Old One”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#47 “I Would Never Be Able To Pull Off That Outfit”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#48 “The Way You’ve Overcome Your Disability Is So Inspiring!”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#49 “You’re A Lot Lighter Than You Look”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

Image source: bimonscificon

#50 “But Why Would You Get Tattoos? You’re Such A Pretty Girl!”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

Image source: RatApples

#51 “You’ve Got A Face For Television But A Personality For The Internet”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

Image source: reddit.com

#52 “You’re Actually Handsome For Being A Redhead”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

Image source: redvelvetBackwards

#53 “You Are Deceivingly Attractive”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

Image source: BirdsInTheNest

#54 “You’re So Charming When You Make An Effort”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#55 “You Look So Professional With Your Hair Straight”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#56 “You’re Really Fast For Your Size”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#57 “You Must Be So Happy To Have Your House Remodeling Done. I Wouldn’t Have Guessed Siding Came In That Color”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#58 “The People Who Do (X Job) Don’t Have To Be Smart At All. You Could Even Do (X Job)!”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

Image source: Johnjo01

#59 “Your Haircut Really Slims Your Face”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

Image source: reddit.com

#60 “The Good Thing About Colleague X Is That You Never Have To Worry About Him Over Thinking It”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

Image source: STALUC

#61 “You’re Very Eloquent For Someone With That Accent”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

Image source: saviorself19

#62 “Well, I’m Not Dating You For Your Looks”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

Image source: fuckall_methodology

#63 “You’re So Brave To Wear That”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#64 “That’s Not The Ugliest Shirt I’ve Seen You Wear”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#65 “You Might Not Be The Prettiest, But You’re Definitely The Funniest!”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#66 “I Love How You Don’t Care How You Come Across”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#67 “You Don’t Even Look Pregnant!”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#68 “Your Wife Isn’t Half As Lucky As You Are”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#69 “Those Pants Make You Look Far Thinner”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#70 “God, Your Body Is So Perfect From The Waist Down”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

Image source: abigailpierce

#71 “You’ve Got Such An Exotic Look”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#72 “You Have Such Strong Features!”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#73 “You’re So Articulate”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#74 “You Look So Much More Awake With Makeup”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#75 “Your English Is So Good!”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#76 “You’re Really Funny… In Your Own Way”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#77 “Congratulations On Your Promotion! That’s Great Your Employer Settled For You”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

#78 “You Don’t Sweat Much For A Overweight Chick”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

Image source: TJtheV

#79 “This One Looks Much Better Than The Last One!”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

Image source: AjdaIsHere

#80 “You Look Good For 30, Lol I Just Turned 21 Around Then”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

Image source: JuiceGasLean

#81 “The Back Of Your Hand Is So Smooth And Beautiful!”

Ridiculous Backhanded Compliments Mean People Come Up With

Image source: reddit.com

