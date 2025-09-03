Hey Pandas, What Is One Moment In Your Life That You Will Never Forget?

We all had those moments. Please share yours!
#1
My wife dying in bed next to me a few months ago. I don’t think it will ever leave me.
She started coughing – later realised this was an auto response from the body after the heart had stopped, causing fluid in the lungs – and didn’t stop for about 30 seconds. Then when she did her eyes stayed open and she wasn’t breathing.
Unlocked front door, called ambulance, got her on the floor, did all the CPR (I’m trained in it) medics arrive within minutes, but there was nothing to be done. Defib announced ‘no shock necessary’ which I know means there is no heart activity at all.
She had been diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy some years ago, probably had it from birth. It’s not unusual with that for the heart to simply stop with no warning. And once it’s stopped it’s stopped completely.
#2
I worked an ambulance some years ago and had a call where four 20 somethings went into a ravine in their car. When we arrived, the firemen were sending one up that they thought was a corpse. we noticed she was breathing so we did our thing. One year later after a dozen surgeries and months of rehab I met her and her mother at a Starbucks. some years later she told me that she had a baby. The beat goes on…
#3
Most of the things I remember most vividly are mistakes I made that still cause me to cringe every time they come around to the front of my consciousness.
#4
The moment I received a call while at work from a the Hospital. A friend of mine had attempted to unalive himself, by jumping off a building. I immediately left work and went straight to the hospital. Now you might ask why they called me and not his family. Well turns out they did call his mother first, but she lived in another state so it would have been like a 9 – 12 hour drive, or a 1 hour flight, which she could not afford. They also called his sister, but she ignored the multiple calls and voicemail they left. I was his first, and ONLY visitor for a full week before his mother finally showed up. He survived and was lucky that he is still able to walk.
#5
I had two ferrets, one was dying from age and we knew, we thought she would die the next day but she didn’t.. at first I thought that..
my mom and dad were in the car with my sister which is unusual because my mom worked late..
then I hear the words “she died when you were at school..”
..
I cried typing this btw lol
but anyways so basically while I was having a good day at school, they checked on her and she was dead,..
