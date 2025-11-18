“I Sleep With The Lights On”: 30 Things No Relationship Can Recover From

Most people would agree that they would prefer to be in a relationship than alone. This is particularly true if the person in question is single at the moment. However, even at one’s lowest, it’s best to always have a few red lines, because a bad relationship is worse than just being alone.
X user Usman Tariq asked internet users “What’s y’all biggest fear in a relationship?” and people shared their thoughts, from dealbreakers to worst-case scenarios. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite posts, and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.
#1
Image source: PUR3DOPE
#2
Image source: w4ydaaj
#3
Image source: shaniashyshy1
#4
Image source: lamar46
#5
Image source: friskky
#6
Image source: ThaRealDeSade
#7
Image source: rreputaytionn
#8
Image source: ____mmari___
#9
Image source: LindaChengeta
#10
Image source: _twelve6
#11
Image source: omniisim
#12
Image source: professorplum69
#13
Image source: OfficialMizzi
#14
Image source: kinglabi_
#15
Image source: thebishyouhate
#16
Image source: T_oreesh
#17
Image source: Wonder___boi
#18
Image source: Savthadrama
#19
Image source: ItsJustZee17
#20
Image source: Antt_darula
#21
Image source: dielitwiz
#22
Image source: saltsburn
#23
Image source: Petrit_C4
#24
Image source: lindelani_linn1
#25
Image source: lil241630
#26
Image source: vigor_dm
#27
Image source: Elaine_baddie
#28
Image source: bronhilljr87
#29
Image source: DrenchIt_
#30
Image source: Liss_kirkman
Follow Us