“The Real Tragedy Of 2026”: Woman Viciously Trolled By Men After Going Viral For Breast Reduction

A woman shared a before-and-after video of her body transformation, only to be met with a flood of unsolicited opinions about her life-changing procedure.
Janel Nelson modeled different outfits before and after undergoing breast reduction surgery, highlighting how pleased she was with her new appearance.
Though it may not be the most talked-about plastic surgery, many people go under the knife to have their breast size reduced, with more than 90,000 of these procedures performed in the United States each year.
Janel’s original video from 2022 recently resurfaced after an X user who goes by @rojamaibo reposted it with the caption, “This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life.”
The video went viral on the platform, amassing 21.5 million views and thousands of comments.
Many users questioned Janel’s decision to reduce her breast size, insisting she looked more attractive before and claiming she had “ruined” her appearance with the surgery.
“WHY TF WOULD YOU REDUCE B**BS, ALL MEN LOVE THEM,” one viewer wrote.
“What is she doing?” another asked.
One critic called her decision a “real tragedy,” while someone else said, “She needs to have her brain swapped.”
Some of the criticism came from women who wished they had Janel’s pre-surgery figure. One commented, “God always blessed the wrong people, smh.”
Amid the wave of negative comments, another group jumped to Janel’s defense, highlighting the possible reasons she may have chosen to undergo the surgery and applauding her for making decisions about her own body.
“If a woman choosing comfort, health, and autonomy is ‘the worst thing you’ve ever seen,’ you’ve lived a very sheltered life,” one viewer clapped back.
“You wouldn’t understand the serious back pain,” another woman replied.
One viewer said, “Men love making everything about themselves.”
“Y’all upset with her like you would get any to begin with,” joked an additional commenter.
A breast reduction, also known as reduction mammoplasty, is a procedure that decreases breast size by removing fat, skin, and other tissues, the Mayo Clinic explains.
Janel was satisfied with the transformation, but some commenters, including women, criticized her for reducing her breast size
People with disproportionately large breasts can experience chronic back, neck, and shoulder pain, as well as other issues such as rashes or skin irritation under the breasts.
Additionally, many opt for the surgery for aesthetic reasons, noting difficulty wearing certain types of clothing, such as backless dresses or fitted shirts, or simply because breast reduction can improve their self-esteem and overall well-being.
Image credits: Bruidbtc
Image credits: DelusionTakes
Some people also say that large breasts affect their ability to take part in physical activities, so a lighter chest can make them more comfortable when practicing sports.
According to the clinic, patients should consider postponing breast reduction surgery
if they’re planning to have children, as breastfeeding might be challenging after the procedure.
Moreover, they should reconsider the surgery if they’re planning to lose weight, as this often results in changes to breast size.
Short-term recovery from breast reduction typically lasts about three weeks, while long-term recovery takes three to six months.
A year after Janel’s surgery, the content creator shared another video explaining one regret she had about the procedure.
“Recently, I’ve been really struggling with the fact that I wish I had gone smaller. That’s hard to say, because I talk very highly of breast reductions, and I would never go back and not have it done,” Janel explained.
“But I am really struggling with body dysphoria at the moment,” she added, referring to the mental health condition in which people become fixated on perceived flaws in their appearance.
Addressing those who are considering the surgery, she told them that after removing the gauze, “it’s not going to look pretty at all.”
“Expect there to be lots of bruising and dried blood. You may or may not be taped up. Over the next couple of days, the bruising may get darker or become more prominent.”
She also told viewers to expect some swelling in the chest area. “Do not think that the size that you are after surgery is your final size. So be patient with yourself and give yourself time.”
Aside from the “gory part,” Janel remembers feeling “absolute relief” the first time she took off her post-surgery underwear.
“What it looked like and the pain in those moments were absolutely worth it,” the Canada-based creator concluded.
According to a The New York Times report, since 2019, there has been a 64% increase in this type of procedure. Breast reductions have risen especially among patients under 30.
