Woman Discovers A 1986 Costume Book Thrown Away, And It Has Some Of The Weirdest DIY Costumes Twitter Has Ever Seen

by

Halloween’s still more than half a year away in the distant, mysterious, and far-off realm of Late 2021 (I wonder what that’s going to be like?), but some internet users are already thinking about what Halloween costumes they’ll be wearing and gathering intel early. And it’s all because of one little Twitter post that went viral.

Twitter user Alina Pleskova found a book abandoned and lonely on the curb and decided to rescue it, bringing it back home with her. She couldn’t help but share the photos from Jane Asher’s ‘Fancy Dress’ book, which has dozens of brilliant, wild, and hilariously bizarre costumes for kids and adults alike.

Check out the photos below! I don’t want to sound too cheesy, but prepare your cheeks for smiling way, way too much. Remember to upvote your fave pics, too! And be sure to drop us a few comments telling us how you feel about the outrageously awesome costumes featured here.

More info: Twitter | AlinaPleskova.com

#1

#2

#3

Terry Jones Sex Object Iteration 2

#4

Donald Pleasence as a judge in a toilet roll wig

#5

#6

#7

It’s made from several lampshades

#8

#9

#10

#11

This costume was titled “The Future”

#12

The wings are made of a broken umbrella

#13

#14

This is a “jail bird”

#15

Roll up, roll up to the circus, I am the only clown inside

#16

#17

#18

#19

Edward and Emilia Fox, more successful father and sister of alt-right knobhead Laurence Fox

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

This is supposed to be a “rock salmon”

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

