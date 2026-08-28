Yet Another Detail Of Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Return To UK Sparks Outrage As They Land At Birmingham

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched down in the UK, their travel arrangements gave the internet something to rage about.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex privately flew from California and landed in Birmingham, England, on Wednesday, August 26.
“Mr and Mrs Leach?” one person commented online after learning about the eye-watering cost of flying their family and their pets to the other side of the Atlantic.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were branded “hypocrites” for their travel arrangements
Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images
Prior to their dramatic departure in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were living in Frogmore Cottage, a wedding gift they received from his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.
They kept the property and renovated it themselves but were asked to “vacate” in 2023, not long after Prince Harry released his memoir Spare.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” a spokesperson for the couple said at the time.
Ahead of their planned return this month, the Sussexes reportedly had to scan the English countryside for a new home that’s as close as possible to King Charles III’s nearby country home, Highgrove House.
Several reports claimed they picked the serene Cotswolds region for their new home.
The children are set to start school in September.
The couple paid a hefty sum to transport their kids and their pets to Birmingham, England
The Sussexes reportedly paid a six-figure sum to fly themselves and their kids Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, to the UK.
Also aboard the private jet were their dogs Pula, a black Labrador retriever, and Mia, a beagle. They reportedly left their chickens behind at their Montecito home, which the couple will be keeping.
Their flight was booked through a global private aviation company, Planet 9, which charged $12,000 per hour for the 10-hour flight, according to Page Six.
The Bombardier Global Express XRS has two bathrooms and can comfortably seat 13 passengers.
The private jet also has five beds, two bathrooms, and enough storage space for about 12 to 15 medium suitcases.
Their private jet boasted two bathrooms, five beds, and seating for 13 passengers
Netizens were appalled by the six-figure cost of flying the family to the UK, accusing them of environmental hypocrisy and using their privilege.
“H gets paid to talk about the environment,” one said, while another wrote, “I’m sure the UK Bank of Dad paid for the plane.”
“Then they can afford their own security!” snarked a third.
“And prey tell who f***ing told the media?? Absolute hypocrites!” a fourth exclaimed. “Whelp England, do your thing. Show them just how welcome they really are.”
“So let me get this straight. You can’t turn up to King’s Coronation etc, because of security issues, yet can drop everything and fly in the face of danger to star in a TV show. Hypocrite,” said another.
When the couple landed in the UK this week, reports claimed that there was no police presence or security entourage to greet them.
They were on their own with their own personal security and then driven to the Cotswolds to a “pretty fabulous new home,” according to royal expert Katie Nicholl.
Royal expert Katie Nicholl spoke about why the Sussexes may have taken a private jet despite advocating for sustainability
Nicholl addressed how fans might be wondering why a prince who advocates for the environment and promotes sustainability would take a private jet.
“I wonder if that was to avoid coming into a busy International airport like Heathrow,” because he is footing the bill for his travel and security at the moment, Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight.
Nicholl also described their new home as a “very beautiful place” that is “incredibly private,” with a swimming pool.
It is “set in 83 acres of private farmland” and has no public footpaths within the boundaries, which means nobody from the outside has access to their estate.
The Cotswolds has long been a magnet for celebrities.
Stars like Hugh Grant, the Beckhams, and model Kate Moss have homes there.
“It’s one of the most beautiful parts of the countryside. I’m never happier than when I’m here,” David Beckham previously told Country Life magazine about the charming location.
Beyoncé and Jay‑Z reportedly bought a home there last year, while Taylor Swift and her newly-minted husband Travis Kelce were rumoured to have holidayed there.
“I’m still hung up on the chickens. Is someone watching them?” one commented online
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