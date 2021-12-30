Claws Season 4, Episode 3: Another New Business Venture Desna?

If it’s one thing we can say about Desna is that she’s always going to find a way to make some money. That’s about the only nice thing we can say about her this season. On Claws Season 4, Episode 2 Desna clashes head with Quiet Ann again! Ann and Clay (Uncle Daddy) finally settle the score with Desna by stealing the money she made selling the pills that she stole from him at Coddlefest. Desna ends up getting her “groove back” with the delivery driver and finds a new way to make money.
Multi-Level Operation
Claws Season 4, Episode 3 is titled “Ambition” for a reason. Desna needs to take her Oxycontin sales endeavors to the next level. Desna and the crew attend a sex toy marketing seminar. It sounds pretty random, but the multi-level marketing scheme is just what the gang needs to reel in the big bucks. Desna comes up with a system where their loyal customers will serve as salespeople and recruiters. She also enlists the help of her new driver bae Tony to make product deliveries. Desna and her crew aren’t the only ones trying to rake in the Benjamins. On the other side of town, Bryce, Clay, and Quiet Ann are plotting to sell the Fentanyl patches that Bryce scored on the previous episode.
Kidnapping
Polly still has the rich baron fooled into thinking that she’s some dainty British woman. Dr. Ken spots Polly and her new love interest at lunch and he attempts to ruin their date. The rich baron punches Dr. Ken in the face when he refuses to leave Polly alone. The bright side is a beautiful waitress helps Dr. Ken off the ground and she gives him her number. Dr. Ken is having the worst luck because after his scuffle with Polly and the baron he gets set up by Quiet Ann. Clay kidnaps Dr.Ken and tortures him for helping Desna steal pills from him. Dr. Ken apologizes and pleads for his life, but fortunately, he’s able to escape. Meanwhile, Dean is committed to being there for Quiet Ann during her pregnancy by attending birthing classes with her. Dean makes a scene in the class embarrassing Quiet Ann. Dean apologizes to the instructor and asks her out on the date after she shows interest. We love the fact that the instructor sees beyond Dean’s autism.
Trouble In Paradise
Polly’s love affair with the baron is slowly but surely falling apart at the seams. Polly finds out that the baron is fighting a terminal illness. The baron’s daughter Cordelia is determined to get her inheritance after waiting for years and she doesn’t want Polly to get in the way.
Problems Problems Problems
Desna and Jenn realize that running a criminal enterprise is way harder than they thought that it would be when unexpected problems start popping up everywhere. Things almost took a turn for the worst when one of their clients overdose at a Claws Up party, an event where the ladies on their sales team hustled products and Oxy. Desna thinks quick and uses the defibrillator to revive him. Then there’s Kim, a long-time client and one of their lead sales lady in their organization. Kim owes Desna $500 and she’s short for the third time because her husband has a gambling addiction. Kim’s husband has been using the money she makes selling Desna products to pay off the debts that he owes. Desna reminds Jen that she’s going to have to be firm with their workers and that they won’t get anywhere if she tries to be everyone’s friend. Jen begrudgingly threatens Kim but the good news is that they get the five hundred bucks Kim owed them.
Ultimatum
Quiet Ann and Clay’s partnership is getting stronger and stronger. Clay allows Quiet Ann to hire her old prison yard soft ball team to hustle Fetanyl for them. Things are heating up between Dr.Ken and his new love interest. When Dr.Ken invites her upstairs to his apartment she reveals to him that she is a transgender woman. Now that’s a bomb. Dr.Ken promises her that this news doesn’t change how he feels about her. Dr. Ken’s new love interest gives him a sense of confidence that we have never seen him exude. In fact, he has so much confidence that he puts his foot down to Clay and Desna. Dr. Ken arranges for Desna and Clay to pull up meet him at the clinic at the same time. Dr. Ken let’s them both know that he’s going to be working with both of them, and that they are the ones that need him. He promises to snitch to the police again if they get out of line and demands a 5% price increase from Desna.