Meghan Markle’s Birthday Post For Herself Branded As “Desperate” As Fans Point Out Details That Make No Sense

Meghan Markle’s 45th birthday posts have ignited a fresh wave of online criticism after her celebratory milestone quickly became a subject of online mockery.
From her balloon-filled pool plunge to a string of birthday videos, online sleuths dissected nearly every detail, with some even accusing the Duchess of trying too hard to capture attention.
One critic bluntly wrote, “Why does she have to make so many posts? Usually your family posts a birthday greeting. Not yourself. She is soo desperate for attention, it’s actually sick…”
Meghan Markle celebrated turning 45 with poolside photos, a candid dancing video, and intimate family moments
Image credits: Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex kicked off her birthday celebrations on Tuesday, August 4, by sharing a black-and-white photo of herself leaping into a swimming pool.
In one of the photos, she clutched a cluster of “Happy Birthday” balloons, followed by another showing them floating in the pool after her splash.
While the post was intended as a lighthearted thank-you for the birthday wishes, many social media users quickly zeroed in on details they believed didn’t add up.
Image credits: meghan
Several questioned why Meghan appeared to jump into the water wearing dark sunglasses, while others pointed out that she also seemed to be wearing jewelry, including the Cartier watch that once belonged to Princess Diana.
“And with sunglasses on no less—they will be ripped off with force. She is such a knucklehead,” one person remarked.
Others were convinced the images had been digitally altered, with some claiming one of Markle’s legs looked unnaturally shaped.
Image credits: meghan
“Part of her right thigh is missing, and she made her left leg thicker,” one commenter alleged.
Another added, “Right! There is nowhere for her to jump from on this pool ledge. Clearly Photoshop!”
The birthday message itself also became part of the criticism, with one viewer writing, “Who posts Happy Birthday to themselves? The neediness is embarrassing.”
Meghan’s posts drew “desperate” accusations as critics pointed to alleged photo editing and Princess Diana comparisons
Others added, “I’m sorry, but that’s just obnoxious when you are posting Happy Birthday to yourself.”
The online criticism didn’t stop at Meghan’s poolside photos.
Many users quickly began comparing her pose to one of Princess Diana’s most recognizable holiday photographs, taken during her summer vacation in St. Tropez in 1997, where the late royal was famously captured diving into the sea with her arms stretched forward.
Side-by-side images of the two moments soon circulated across social media, with critics arguing the resemblance was too striking to ignore.
One post on Reddit asked viewers, “Why can’t Harry understand what is happening?” alongside the two photographs.
To this, one user replied, “What is there to understand? He has been telling us she is Diana’s reincarnation. He sees Diana in her, wants everyone to see that in her.”
Image credits: meghan
Another commenter added, “Both are delusional and can stoop much lower…”
Others also questioned Markle’s decision to wear what appeared to be Princess Diana’s Cartier watch while jumping into the pool, with one user writing, “It doesn’t seem as though she treasures the Diana Cartier Tank watch.”
“She should only be wearing it on special occasions as a tribute to Diana. She obviously doesn’t know how to treat and respect family heirlooms.”
One user wrote, “These posts are designed to make everyone jealous, but no one is jealous of her. No one cares. It’s weird and sad”
Image credits: meghan
The renewed comparisons came only weeks after the Duchess faced similar criticism over photos from her family’s European holiday, when critics also claimed her black one-piece swimsuit echoed one of Diana’s most iconic beach looks.
Despite the criticism, the former actress continued documenting her birthday through a series of Instagram Stories, giving followers a glimpse inside her celebration with Prince Harry.
One clip showed Meghan dancing around her kitchen while food sizzled on the stove.
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Dressed in a white T-shirt reading “It’s Giving Mrs” and wearing a colorful birthday headband, she laughed as Harry could be heard in the background joking, “Oh, dear.”
Reacting to the video, one critic wrote, “Meghan’s Personal Insta Story: See, my HUZ-BAND is here for my birthday! Plus bad dance moves and no shoes.”
Others also mocked the slogan on her shirt, commenting, “The T-shirt with ‘It’s Giving Mrs.’ is so over the top.”
Image credits: RaÅid Necati AslÄ±m/Anadolu via Getty Images
Another birthday clip showing Meghan attempting to get one of her dogs to wear a tiny silver party hat sparked further mockery after the hat repeatedly slipped off the dog’s head.
“Even dogs are not interested in her celebration. Who’s left!?” one commenter joked.
“Why does she have to make so many posts about her birthday?” another person asked.
A third added, “No friends, no family. No well wishes from any Instagrammers or famous friends. Nothing.”
As the online criticism mounted, the Suits alum also reportedly faced a public birthday snub from her estranged royal in-laws
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“I find it hilarious she has a plastic crown on her head when she had the opportunity to wear real crowns with real jewels.”
Adding to the mounting criticism was the reported lack of a public birthday message from the royal family as Meghan turned 45.
According to Page Six, royal commentators said the silence was consistent with palace protocol, noting that Markle has not been a working royal since she and Prince Harry stepped back from their official duties in 2020.
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Royal commentator Tom Sykes told the outlet, “Birthday wishes to a private citizen would be sent privately. There’s absolutely no way anything will be put on social media feeds or anything like that.”
Royal expert Kinsey Schofield echoed that view, saying the family’s approach was “protocol, not personal,” while noting that Harry, Meghan, and their children have not been included in the monarchy’s public birthday messages for several years.
Both experts suggested King Charles could still acknowledge the occasion privately.
However, Sykes said he did not expect Prince William and Princess Catherine to do the same.
Schofield also dismissed speculation that the estranged relatives were privately exchanging birthday wishes, arguing, “They believe Meghan played a significant role in the breakdown of family trust.”
“And I think any suggestion that they’re secretly exchanging birthday wishes belongs more in the realm of wishful thinking than reality.”
Critics claimed Meghan’s birthday posts were more about seeking attention than celebrating the milestone
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