Hey Pandas, What Close Calls Have You Had With Your Pets? (Closed)

I’m a new snake owner and learned, after getting my second egg-eating snake (the first one died from parasites), that they are a very difficult species of snake. After a four-month hunger strike, she finally ate. I am so relieved and would like to know about your pet close calls.
#1
As said in description my snake finally eating
#2
Our first dog liked swimming. One day on a walk he freed himself from the leash and jumped into the river. It was high water with a strong current that day. Got taken away by the water quickly. I was still a kid. But my Dad jumped right in and went after our dog.
He luckily was strong and quicker than the stream and caught up with our dog and got him out a bit more down the river. Both safe.
#3
My dog and I were returning from a lovely walk on a public walkway.
Two young boys appeared from nowhere and threw a firecracker in her direction. She struggled out of her collar and bolted in the direction of the road.
By the time I’d gotten near the road she flew past me to my van.
I followed her back but a woman came from the direction of the road. She asked if I’d seen a dog pass. Then went on to tell me she had just hit the dog with her car.
A small country vets and they said her injuries were serious. They let me sit by her cage most of the day. I lay on the floor beside her bed that night. Unable to sleep.
I was at the vets before it opened. She had liver damage, some internal bleeding and her blood count was very low.
The vet was shaking his head saying it didn’t look good. Day two later I was allowed to take her home. She was improving but her blood count was still very low. I give her low salt tinned sardines.
Vet said next day I shouldn’t have. Her blood count was much improved. I said nothing but believe the oily fish helped.
She made a full recovery but still has a wee scar on her forehead. She also wears a harness now.
#4
One time my dad got a call from a neighbor that my dog was wandering around on the street near their house. I live in the middle of nowhere. It is a considerable distance between his underground fence border (he is an outside dog, he protects my chickens. he has plenty of shelter and places to keep warm) and the neighbor’s house up the street. This in itself is kinda scary as his owner but you haven’t heard the worst part. We were several hours away from our house at that point. Luckily when we returned, he was back at the house like nothing had happened, but it did cause me a lot of anxiety that day.
Follow Us