Hey Pandas, Your Username Is How You Die – How Do You Die? (Closed)

How do you die? What’s your demise?
#1
i get lost, live in the forest. i make friends with each of the animals there, and we establish a working communist union, but eventually i become hungry for power and proclaim myself king. then i get eaten by dissatisfied communist bears.
#2
i get killed by a freaking bee
#3
We’ll just have to wait and see.
#4
I die of fangirling
#5
I am killed by the ghost of a snail. Or I am already dead and I am a ghost of a snail.
#6
Do I unalive myself? Or an assassin with my name hunts me down? I prefer the second one tbh.
#7
A young lady will make a big mistake
#8
I suppose I die comfortably in a Hobbit Hole with a cup of tea in my hand.
Either that or I get burnt to a crisp by Smaug.
#9
Uh… this actually came up a little while ago on a different post, and I asked how I would die and got a few different answers. Most of them involved me being killed by a rose, but I think my favorite was that I die as soon as it starts raining because I am the rose but only as long as the weather is fair.
#10
a sentient pineapple with my name kills me
#11
My people, nooooo
#12
I get captured by pirates, they make me walk the plank, and i drown in a sea of garlic bread
#13
what nice ways of dying (sarcasm but nice to get to know everyone)
#14
A fighter jet kills me or I die flying a fighter jet.
#15
I looked it up, asters aren’t poisonous poisonous but if you eat a bunch of them you can get a stomach upset. So I feast on flowers and then die an honourable death by diarrhoea.
#16
Mutiny in the Moon kingdom.
#17
I vaporize into dust or I get in the range of a supernova
#18
A tree frog with a grudge… They probably also have a knife
#19
I die by getting poisoned by a frog. The frog comes up and offers me tea, but the frog poisoned it. Ouch.
#20
Petrification.
#21
getting beaten up by a super saiyan charged pheonix i assume? would be pretty cool ngl
#22
Well, I OD’d on caffeine and lost my doctor carrier then died by depression.
#23
One of the humans that live in my neighborhood tells the government about me and ai get taken away :(
#24
OH NO.
Uh…
I think this means that not only will I get ascended, but also get pelted with rocks beforehand or something…either way, I don’t like the picture.
#25
In a gambling incident, apparently. I do love (not-betting) Texas Hold ‘Em
#26
Something with a really bored panda. Will it fall on me? Or eat me? Or hug me to death?
#27
Zapped out of existence by a green-blue laser
#28
A PC shoots a pencil cap at my head and I die
#29
Mauled By Wild Dogs
#30
A queen blew (blue) me up
#31
damn i get rammed by a battleship
#32
I suppose it’s a mystery
#33
I die at the end of a really great rollercoaster ride with a bestie.
Note: An amusement park rollercoaster – not a series of up & down relationship issues, lol
#34
I kill myself?
#35
Shinobu means Heart under blade guess I’ll die stabbed in the heart
#36
I get killed by a Panda flying a P-51 Mustang
#37
I get killed by being knocked over by an enthusiastic dog. A very happy Doggo, if you will
#38
A shadow kills me? Or shadows?
And with my old user name I would die from a Canadian Zebra…
#39
I guess I get stabbed with a Ruby crystal that is white. OOOOOFFFF
#40
I guess I die… on Tuesday. Which is very soon so I’m a little nervous
#41
Dammit, I guess they were poisonous…
#42
I am too Canadian and too Dan
#43
or all of the nike shoes would stomp me to death. (also it’s pronounced nayk or niek)
#44
I have no idea at all. Anyone? It’s and_a_touch_of_the_’tism
#45
Wow now this is awkward… probably got murdered by one the other troop leaders… looks like I gotta sleep with one eye open and the remaining two eyes scanning for other helluva hedgehog aliens
#46
i guess i get dementia and forget my name
#47
I guess I loved dogs too much….
#48
This is just my name, so suicide? Either that, or I’m crushed into sludge by a piece of machinery and it makes a sloshing sound.
#49
I die to a friendly fox.
#50
My cat kills me
#51
I don’t know. My username is my last name and first initial so I guess someone in my family kills me?
#52
Apparently my death will involve an object, person or place that contains protons and/or neutrons. At least I’m safe from electrons, photons and neutrinos! Phew!
#53
Having to interact with humans. Truly terrifying….
#54
10 Beats of the Bodhran (probably more) or maybe a Brogue Kick will send me back to 1987 lol.
#55
I will get danced off-stage in newsies and get kicked in the face by the newsies jump!
#56
I accidentally upset a unicorn, then continue to be oblivious to its angriness. And I die a painful death that takes about 2 hours of horn poking.
#57
A tiger without romantic or sexual attraction will kill me
#58
I’m gonna get shot by nezuko with a gun T-T
#59
I just gradually decay away into other isotopes.
#60
i guess i would get nuked? (I’m Mike_the_nike.)
#61
I have no body. I simply stop existing.
#62
I turn into a demon and go to hell (presuming it’s real, it’s probably not)
