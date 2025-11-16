Hey Pandas, Your Username Is How You Die – How Do You Die? (Closed)

by

How do you die? What’s your demise?

#1

i get lost, live in the forest. i make friends with each of the animals there, and we establish a working communist union, but eventually i become hungry for power and proclaim myself king. then i get eaten by dissatisfied communist bears.

#2

i get killed by a freaking bee

#3

We’ll just have to wait and see.

#4

I die of fangirling

#5

I am killed by the ghost of a snail. Or I am already dead and I am a ghost of a snail.

#6

Do I unalive myself? Or an assassin with my name hunts me down? I prefer the second one tbh.

#7

A young lady will make a big mistake

#8

I suppose I die comfortably in a Hobbit Hole with a cup of tea in my hand.

Either that or I get burnt to a crisp by Smaug.

#9

Uh… this actually came up a little while ago on a different post, and I asked how I would die and got a few different answers. Most of them involved me being killed by a rose, but I think my favorite was that I die as soon as it starts raining because I am the rose but only as long as the weather is fair.

#10

a sentient pineapple with my name kills me

#11

My people, nooooo

#12

I get captured by pirates, they make me walk the plank, and i drown in a sea of garlic bread

#13

what nice ways of dying (sarcasm but nice to get to know everyone)

#14

A fighter jet kills me or I die flying a fighter jet.

#15

I looked it up, asters aren’t poisonous poisonous but if you eat a bunch of them you can get a stomach upset. So I feast on flowers and then die an honourable death by diarrhoea.

#16

Mutiny in the Moon kingdom.

#17

I vaporize into dust or I get in the range of a supernova

#18

A tree frog with a grudge… They probably also have a knife

#19

I die by getting poisoned by a frog. The frog comes up and offers me tea, but the frog poisoned it. Ouch.

#20

Petrification.

#21

getting beaten up by a super saiyan charged pheonix i assume? would be pretty cool ngl

#22

Well, I OD’d on caffeine and lost my doctor carrier then died by depression.

#23

One of the humans that live in my neighborhood tells the government about me and ai get taken away :(

#24

OH NO.

Uh…

I think this means that not only will I get ascended, but also get pelted with rocks beforehand or something…either way, I don’t like the picture.

#25

In a gambling incident, apparently. I do love (not-betting) Texas Hold ‘Em

#26

Something with a really bored panda. Will it fall on me? Or eat me? Or hug me to death?

#27

Zapped out of existence by a green-blue laser

#28

A PC shoots a pencil cap at my head and I die

#29

Mauled By Wild Dogs

#30

A queen blew (blue) me up

#31

damn i get rammed by a battleship

#32

I suppose it’s a mystery

#33

I die at the end of a really great rollercoaster ride with a bestie.

Note: An amusement park rollercoaster – not a series of up & down relationship issues, lol

#34

I kill myself?

#35

Shinobu means Heart under blade guess I’ll die stabbed in the heart

#36

I get killed by a Panda flying a P-51 Mustang

#37

I get killed by being knocked over by an enthusiastic dog. A very happy Doggo, if you will

#38

A shadow kills me? Or shadows?

And with my old user name I would die from a Canadian Zebra…

#39

I guess I get stabbed with a Ruby crystal that is white. OOOOOFFFF

#40

I guess I die… on Tuesday. Which is very soon so I’m a little nervous

#41

Dammit, I guess they were poisonous…

#42

I am too Canadian and too Dan

#43

or all of the nike shoes would stomp me to death. (also it’s pronounced nayk or niek)

#44

I have no idea at all. Anyone? It’s and_a_touch_of_the_’tism

#45

Wow now this is awkward… probably got murdered by one the other troop leaders… looks like I gotta sleep with one eye open and the remaining two eyes scanning for other helluva hedgehog aliens

#46

i guess i get dementia and forget my name

#47

I guess I loved dogs too much….

#48

This is just my name, so suicide? Either that, or I’m crushed into sludge by a piece of machinery and it makes a sloshing sound.

#49

I die to a friendly fox.

#50

My cat kills me

Image source: source

#51

I don’t know. My username is my last name and first initial so I guess someone in my family kills me?

#52

Apparently my death will involve an object, person or place that contains protons and/or neutrons. At least I’m safe from electrons, photons and neutrinos! Phew!

#53

Having to interact with humans. Truly terrifying….

#54

10 Beats of the Bodhran (probably more) or maybe a Brogue Kick will send me back to 1987 lol.

#55

I will get danced off-stage in newsies and get kicked in the face by the newsies jump!

#56

I accidentally upset a unicorn, then continue to be oblivious to its angriness. And I die a painful death that takes about 2 hours of horn poking.

#57

A tiger without romantic or sexual attraction will kill me

#58

I’m gonna get shot by nezuko with a gun T-T

#59

I just gradually decay away into other isotopes.

#60

i guess i would get nuked? (I’m Mike_the_nike.)

#61

I have no body. I simply stop existing.

#62

I turn into a demon and go to hell (presuming it’s real, it’s probably not)

