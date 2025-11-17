Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Seen A Uap Or A UFO? (Closed)

Write about when you saw or think you saw an unindentified object, in the sky, or maybe even closer.
#1
My own experience is that, when I was about 20 years old, I was riding my bike at around 3 o’clock on the way home after going out in the city (Amsterdam). At one point, when I was near home, a bright spotlight shined on me from above. The light followed me and I thought it was a police helicopter or something, until I suddenly realized there was no sound at all. Then I looked up, but what I saw against the dark blue sky was a gigantic black triangle, with a bright white light at the corners, and a red light in the middle. I thought it was about 40 or 50 meters above me. If I had to estimate the size, I would say it was at least 100 meters at the longest sides. Then it simply disappeared in a straight line away from me and up, in one smooth motion, at such a high speed that it was gone in like 1.5 seconds.
Sometimes I still think about it and wonder if I really experienced it. Bizarre.
Follow Us