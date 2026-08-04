Meghan: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Meghan
August 4, 1981
Los Angeles, California, US
45 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Meghan?
Rachel Meghan Markle is an American actress and humanitarian, known for her poised public presence and advocacy for social justice. Her career trajectory shifted dramatically upon entering the British royal family.
Her breakout moment arrived when she gained widespread recognition for her role as Rachel Zane in the legal drama series Suits, which ran for seven seasons. Her layered performances showcased compelling emotional depth.
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Los Angeles, Rachel Meghan Markle grew up with a father who worked as a television lighting director and an African American mother, Doria Ragland, a social worker. She attended Immaculate Heart High School, an all-girls Catholic school in Hollywood.
By college, she pursued a dual major in Theater and International Studies at Northwestern University, graduating in 2003. She also interned at the US Embassy in Buenos Aires, briefly considering a political career.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Meghan Markle’s life, culminating in her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018. Before this, she was married to film producer Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2014.
Meghan shares two children, Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex, with Prince Harry. The couple stepped back from royal duties in 2020.
Career Highlights
Meghan Markle achieved widespread recognition starring as Rachel Zane in the legal drama series Suits for seven seasons. Her role showcased her acting talent, securing her a prominent place in television.
Beyond acting, she launched Archewell Inc. with Prince Harry, focusing on philanthropic endeavors and content creation. She has also authored the children’s book The Bench and hosted the Archetypes podcast.
Her advocacy for women’s rights and mental health has earned her accolades, including the NAACP President’s Award. She guest-edited British Vogue, becoming the fastest-selling issue in its history.
Signature Quote
“You need to know that you’re enough—a mantra that has now ingrained itself so deeply within me that not a day goes by without hearing it chime in my head.”
Follow Us