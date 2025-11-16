Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Are Glad Happened To You?

Tell us.
#1
I started speech therapy a couple months ago!
#2
I am glad I started therapy when I did…in February 2020.
#3
Becoming pregnant with my daughter. Her dad is an abusive narcissist, but she herself is the best thing that ever happened to me. It’s been the toughest and most rewarding experience.
#4
I met my soulmate on Roblox, when I first met him I was going through a rough time in my life and he was nice to me and I was still questioning who I am and my sexuality, and after I met him, I realized that I wasn’t who I originally thought I was, and I said to myself “oh s**t, I’m gay and trans and I’m in love with him.” I told him that I had strong feelings for him and he said he also had feelings for me, and we both know that we couldn’t function without each other, and he said that if I were to die, he would die as well, we’ve gotten serious, it’s official that I’m in a relationship with a boy. I have a boyfriend.
#5
•I started therapy in January, and I’ve been on meds for about five months. That’s been a massive quality of life improvement.
•I realized I don’t have to make every one I come in contact with happy. That’s not my job.
• The little boy I babysit is starting to talk, and it’s adorable hearing him try to say my name.
•And I discovered the wonder of caramel hot chocolate.
Happy Holidays, dear pandas.
#6
I am glad I went to therapy. Without it IDK where I would be in life. So helpful
#7
Switched therapists.
My first one…
-Was an old white cis dude
-Didn’t share treatment plans
-Spent most sessions telling me to just ignore the people harassing me and telling me stories about himself when he was little
-Didn’t think I could have autism because I could function somewhat independently and because I wanted friends
-Didn’t even take our insurance (America, so we were basically f****d if he didn’t)
Thank god for my new therapist, a lovely lady who helps set goals, has a clear treatment plan, provides resources, and is willing to help me figure out my gender and sexuality!
#8
Even though our beloved dog, Murphy Alexander, died January 2020, I am so happy we adopted Brutus Augustus a short 3 weeks later. It was quite the transition going from a chill, older dog to a year old puppy but it is now totally worth it.
#9
My Mother worked her a*s off for me , not just sending me on trips but also getting accommodations for my autism. I got to go on two trips that were just me and another family member and she sent us all to Disneyworld twice (she even mapped out the park ahead of time so that we could have quieter ,shady spots where I could take a break and not worry about sunburn) . She’s now got a job with health insurance,a union, and quite a bit of paid vacation and it’s been pretty awesome.
#10
teaching my dog to do a handstand. it is excellent.
#11
Becoming a dog foster home. Someone suggested that I’d enjoy it, and some 30 years and several ‘foster failures ‘ later, it’s been an extremely rewarding experience
#12
glad i met my best frieds. they help me through every panic attack i have so grateful for those guys
#13
The ability to take college classes in high school. I get to leave school in the middle of the day, take classes that are collectively easier than the most difficult high school course, and have college credits ready to transfer out when it’s time for real college.
#14
Being made to swap seats at aged 10 in primary school ( long story) to sit with a girl I had no interest in. She’s now been my best friend for 43 years.
#15
Recovering from alcohol addiction before it was too late
#16
Meeting my current partner!
It has really been smooth so far and not packed with unwanted drama.
#17
My “friends” talking bad about my boyfriend. It put my life into perspective and helped me realize that I was surrounded by the absolute worst people. They had me convinced that I was fine as I was even though my doctors told me I needed to lose weight. If it hadn’t been for my boyfriend on the other hand I probably would have lost my foot at this point, and never would have fixed my relationship with my father. Those jerks had me convinced that there was no hope. Somehow them insulting someone else was the last straw. I couldn’t see what they were doing to me until I saw them doing it to someone that I cared about.
#18
Meeting my friends. They’ve gotten me through so much and I’m so grateful
#19
Switching therapists. There was nothing really wrong with my first one, but my current on is amazing. She treats me like a friend and actually listens and reasons with me. I was scared to ask for a different one before, even when I came out of every appointment feeling awful, and dreading each one. But now I look forward to it.
#20
Nigersaurus is a dinosaur
Follow Us