Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Smell? (Closed)

There are so many nice smells in the world, which ones are your favorites, and why?
#1
fresh baked bread. nothing better.
#2
My favorite smell is when I’m baking chocolate chip cookies and when the cookies are in the oven the smell of them flows through the air… :)
#3
I have a few: roses, chlorine and this exotic plant that I cannot remember the name of…
#4
I love Vanilla cupcakes baking in the oven! It smells so nice and it goes through the entire house. Also, its a hand sanitizer scent and candle scent. My older brother loves the smell of my old beta fishes fish food. Weird am I right?
#5
This is a bit weird, but….
Raw uncooked dough. :/
#6
vanilla, bacon, new books and new shoes. YESS
#7
Any candle, I actually carry a tiny candle around with me so I can smell it when I get stressed lol
#8
😚 roses. I LOVE IT!!!!
#9
I have so many! Rain, the ocean, bacon cooking (don’t like bacon tho lol), anything baking in the oven, also this one is weird and I don’t know if anyone will know what I’m talking about, but the smell when your nose gets overly clear and it smells kind of like rubber but not quite, it reminds me of childhood for some reason
#10
Baking of any sort, I just love baking, but mostly pretzels and bread smell the best.
#11
Fresh dill. Summer rainstorms. Cinnamon rolls baking in the oven. Lilac, hyacinth and gardenia. Chanel 5.
#12
This may sound weird but freshly cut wood.
#13
This might sound weird, but my guinea pigs’ food.
I feed them a varied diet with lots of vegetables and fruits (such as romaine lettuce, bell peppers, parsley, cilantro, apples, etc), along with unlimited amounts of Timothy and orchard hay, which smell very good.
For pellets I feed Oxbow Garden Select adult guinea pig food, and it has thyme, rosemary, tomatoes, and yellow peas. it smells very good. (There are moderately small amounts of each of those herbs so don’t worry, they’re not getting an overload of calcium.)
#14
My Granny had this really comforting smell lingering around her before she passed. It was a mix of fabric softener, her perfume, and cookies.
#15
NEW CARRRRRRR
#16
I d say my favorite smell is the scent of my shampoo and marocain oil. They smell amazing and are great for your hair.
#17
Orange blossom off the orange trees. I like to drive near the groves and roll all my windows down. Let’s me know spring is here!
#18
Lavender, Warm Vanilla Sugar Body Mist, Honeysuckle, Chlorine, Pumpkin Pie, Horses, Baby Powder, Old Books, The smell after it rains, Coconut
#19
Cedarwood.
#20
Fresh tarmac. Cut grass just after rain.
Ocean on a cool day
#21
cookieeeee
