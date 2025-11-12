I Went To Sicily And Took Some Photos

by

Went to Sicily, took some photos…

Morning

I Went To Sicily And Took Some Photos

Sicilian breakfast

I Went To Sicily And Took Some Photos

An oddly compelling street light

I Went To Sicily And Took Some Photos

Some flower

I Went To Sicily And Took Some Photos

The ‘alternative’ album cover flower

I Went To Sicily And Took Some Photos

The ‘I wish I was a flower’ tree

I Went To Sicily And Took Some Photos

Some other flower

I Went To Sicily And Took Some Photos

Patio ping pong

I Went To Sicily And Took Some Photos

Dip time

I Went To Sicily And Took Some Photos

Flip flops

I Went To Sicily And Took Some Photos

Souvenirs

I Went To Sicily And Took Some Photos

I loved the buildings

I Went To Sicily And Took Some Photos

Pastel shades

I Went To Sicily And Took Some Photos

Come through here

I Went To Sicily And Took Some Photos

Imagine you’re falling towards the sky

I Went To Sicily And Took Some Photos

The postcard shot

I Went To Sicily And Took Some Photos

Mount Etna, the sulphur made it smell like eggy farts

I Went To Sicily And Took Some Photos

Just bare that in mind

I Went To Sicily And Took Some Photos

Bus stop

I Went To Sicily And Took Some Photos

Touristing

I Went To Sicily And Took Some Photos

Wandering

I Went To Sicily And Took Some Photos

Dancing

I Went To Sicily And Took Some Photos

Thank you Sicily

I Went To Sicily And Took Some Photos

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
72 Tiny Animals In Tiny Sweaters That Will Make You Go Aww
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Dad And Son Convert Old 90’s School Bus Into A Tiny Dream Home
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Life Of A Crazy Chihuahua Mama (35 Pics)
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2025
Amazon’s Lord of the Rings TV Series May Cost over $500 Million
3 min read
Mar, 17, 2018
I Photograph Homeless Dogs To Find Their New Homes
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Will Deathlok Ever Get His Own Movie?
3 min read
Dec, 13, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.