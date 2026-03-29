Megan Hilty: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Megan Hilty: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Megan Hilty

March 29, 1981

Bellevue, Washington, US

45 Years Old

Aries

Who Is Megan Hilty?

Megan Hilty is an American actress and singer known for her powerful vocal range and captivating stage presence. Her dynamic performances have made her a beloved figure in musical theater.

The first widely noticed work for Hilty was starring as Ivy Lynn in NBC’s musical-drama series Smash. This role showcased her triple-threat abilities and brought her widespread acclaim; fans adored her portrayal.

Early Life and Education

Megan Hilty grew up in Bellevue, Washington, nurtured by parents Donna and Jack Hilty, who supported her early interest in performing. She began vocal lessons at age twelve, initially exploring a career in opera.

Her education included Sammamish High School and later the Washington Academy of Performing Arts Conservatory High School. Hilty graduated in 2004 from Carnegie Mellon School of Drama with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Theater.

Notable Relationships

Megan Hilty is currently married to actor and singer Brian Gallagher, whom she wed in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 2, 2013, after meeting through Broadway connections.

The couple shares two children: daughter Viola Philomena Gallagher, born in September 2014, and son Ronan Laine Gallagher, who arrived in March 2017.

Career Highlights

Megan Hilty gained widespread recognition for her role as Ivy Lynn in NBC’s musical-drama series Smash, earning her a Grammy Award nomination for “Let Me Be Your Star.” She made her Broadway debut as Glinda in Wicked.

Beyond television, Hilty has a distinguished Broadway career, receiving a Tony Award nomination for her acclaimed performance as Brooke Ashton in Noises Off. She also earned a second Tony nomination for Madeline Ashton in Death Becomes Her.

She also notably originated the role of Doralee Rhodes in 9 to 5: The Musical on Broadway. Hilty maintains an active concert schedule, performing with various symphony orchestras across the US.

Signature Quote

“I’ve always looked at the Playbill going ‘Man, this is a missed opportunity for something deliciously silly.’”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Terrace House
Turns out Japanese Show “Terrace House” is Fake
3 min read
Sep, 20, 2019
The Originals Season 2 Episode 5 Review: “Red Door”
3 min read
Nov, 4, 2014
Someone Explains Why Water Feels Peaceful, And There’s Actually A Scientific Reason Behind It
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
At Least Twelve, Including Popular Singer, Pass Away In Tragic Plane Crash Near Remote Island
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
Victoria Beckham Throws Shade At Brooklyn’s Wife Nicola Peltz Amid Rumored Family Feud
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
30 Times Men Did Not Know How Simple Things About Women Work
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025