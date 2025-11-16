This Artist Reimagines Brazilian States As Video Game Characters (22 Pics)

People are known to use personification as an art form by adding human attributes to non-human objects. This time, creative Gustavo Almeida has illustrated Brazilian state flags as fighting characters of a video game.
The 19-year-old artist, a resident of Magé, in Rio de Janeiro, was inspired by the colors of the flags of each state. Gustavo’s project is still in progress, therefore, he is open to suggestions from followers on the social network about specifics from different states to finish the artwork.
Bored Panda got in touch with Gustavo to get to know more about him and his work.
More info: Instagram | twitter.com | artstation.com
#1 Rio De Janeiro
Image source: gg2almeida
#2 Amazonas
Image source: gg2almeida
#3 Goiás
Image source: gg2almeida
#4 Tocantins
Image source: gg2almeida
#5 Espírito Santo
Image source: gg2almeida
#6 Rondônia
Image source: gg2almeida
#7 Alagoas
Image source: gg2almeida
#8 Bahia
Image source: gg2almeida
#9 Maranhão
Image source: gg2almeida
#10 Paraíba
Image source: gg2almeida
#11 Roraima
Image source: gg2almeida
#12 Distrito Federal
Image source: gg2almeida
#13 Amapá
Image source: gg2almeida
#14 Pará
Image source: gg2almeida
#15 Minas Gerais
Image source: gg2almeida
#16 Piauí
Image source: gg2almeida
#17 Ceará
Image source: gg2almeida
#18 Pernambuco
Image source: gg2almeida
#19 Santa Catarina
Image source: gg2almeida
#20 Rio Grande Do Sul
Image source: gg2almeida
#21 Paraná
Image source: gg2almeida
#22 Sergipe
Image source: gg2almeida
