This Artist Reimagines Brazilian States As Video Game Characters (22 Pics)

by

People are known to use personification as an art form by adding human attributes to non-human objects. This time, creative Gustavo Almeida has illustrated Brazilian state flags as fighting characters of a video game.

The 19-year-old artist, a resident of Magé, in Rio de Janeiro, was inspired by the colors of the flags of each state. Gustavo’s project is still in progress, therefore, he is open to suggestions from followers on the social network about specifics from different states to finish the artwork.

Bored Panda got in touch with Gustavo to get to know more about him and his work.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | artstation.com

#1 Rio De Janeiro

This Artist Reimagines Brazilian States As Video Game Characters (22 Pics)

Image source: gg2almeida

#2 Amazonas

This Artist Reimagines Brazilian States As Video Game Characters (22 Pics)

Image source: gg2almeida

#3 Goiás

This Artist Reimagines Brazilian States As Video Game Characters (22 Pics)

Image source: gg2almeida

#4 Tocantins

This Artist Reimagines Brazilian States As Video Game Characters (22 Pics)

Image source: gg2almeida

#5 Espírito Santo

This Artist Reimagines Brazilian States As Video Game Characters (22 Pics)

Image source: gg2almeida

#6 Rondônia

This Artist Reimagines Brazilian States As Video Game Characters (22 Pics)

Image source: gg2almeida

#7 Alagoas

This Artist Reimagines Brazilian States As Video Game Characters (22 Pics)

Image source: gg2almeida

#8 Bahia

This Artist Reimagines Brazilian States As Video Game Characters (22 Pics)

Image source: gg2almeida

#9 Maranhão

This Artist Reimagines Brazilian States As Video Game Characters (22 Pics)

Image source: gg2almeida

#10 Paraíba

This Artist Reimagines Brazilian States As Video Game Characters (22 Pics)

Image source: gg2almeida

#11 Roraima

This Artist Reimagines Brazilian States As Video Game Characters (22 Pics)

Image source: gg2almeida

#12 Distrito Federal

This Artist Reimagines Brazilian States As Video Game Characters (22 Pics)

Image source: gg2almeida

#13 Amapá

This Artist Reimagines Brazilian States As Video Game Characters (22 Pics)

Image source: gg2almeida

#14 Pará

This Artist Reimagines Brazilian States As Video Game Characters (22 Pics)

Image source: gg2almeida

#15 Minas Gerais

This Artist Reimagines Brazilian States As Video Game Characters (22 Pics)

Image source: gg2almeida

#16 Piauí

This Artist Reimagines Brazilian States As Video Game Characters (22 Pics)

Image source: gg2almeida

#17 Ceará

This Artist Reimagines Brazilian States As Video Game Characters (22 Pics)

Image source: gg2almeida

#18 Pernambuco

This Artist Reimagines Brazilian States As Video Game Characters (22 Pics)

Image source: gg2almeida

#19 Santa Catarina

This Artist Reimagines Brazilian States As Video Game Characters (22 Pics)

Image source: gg2almeida

#20 Rio Grande Do Sul

This Artist Reimagines Brazilian States As Video Game Characters (22 Pics)

Image source: gg2almeida

#21 Paraná

This Artist Reimagines Brazilian States As Video Game Characters (22 Pics)

Image source: gg2almeida

#22 Sergipe

This Artist Reimagines Brazilian States As Video Game Characters (22 Pics)

Image source: gg2almeida

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
DesignCrowd Hosts A Frog Photoshop Contest, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Submissions
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
45 Of The Most Relatable Memes And Posts For Those Working As Servers, Waiters Or Waitresses
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Does Love Feel Like? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Parents Spoil Daughter So Much That They Go Broke, Ask Son Who They Neglected For Help
3 min read
Oct, 15, 2025
9 Times Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor Portrayed a Historical Figure
3 min read
Nov, 2, 2024
27 Hilarious Times People Didn’t Realize They Were Talking To Tony Hawk (New Tweets)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.