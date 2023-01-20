Home
Meet the Original Top Cast of "Enchanted" (2007)

Giselle

credit: Enchanted

In a few weeks, fans will be graced with the release of the film’s sequel, Disenchanted, on November 24, 2022. This will make it 15 years since Enchanted (2007) was released globally.

The movie was a success, as it was a blend between Disney’s cartoon animation and live-action. When a fairytale Princess leaves the fairy tale world and finds herself in New York City, what’s right can go wrong, and what’s wrong can be made right.

As a Walt Disney production, no one was surprised it could pull the numbers it did. On the first day of release, Enchanted earned $8 million. It would later go on to gross $340.5 million on an $85 million budget.

Before we set our sights on the release of its sequel, let’s refresh our minds on the film’s storyline and screenplay by looking at its original cast.

Amy Adams as Giselle

Giselle has always loved the fairytale life of singing and falling in love with a Prince. Life had sorted out the hard part and brought a Prince her way, but the Prince’s evil stepmother had other plans.

Alone, lost, and stranded in New York City, Giselle finds shelter in the home of a single dad and his daughter. Giselle’s life would intertwine with theirs in a remarkable way with a happy-ever-after ending.

Amy Adams plays Giselle in the film. The film’s director, Kevin Lima, wanted a less-known actress to take the lead. He was immediately taken by Amy Adams’ dedication to the character. Amy Adams would go on to feature in other notable movies like Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009), Man of Steel (2013), and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)

Patrick Dempsey as Robert Philip

Robert

credit: Enchanted

Robert Philip has tried love in the past and knows firsthand that it doesn’t work and leaves you as a single dad. He’s reluctant to bring Giselle home when he sees her stranded and lost in New York City. Persuaded by his daughter, who believes Giselle is a Princess, he soon begins to see her differently.

When Disney insisted they needed a more established actor to co-star with Lima’s less-known actress, Patrick Dempsey was Lima’s first choice. Dempsey is definitely no stranger to television after a successful 19-season run on Grey’s Anatomy.

James Marsden as Prince Edward

Prince Edward

credit: Enchanted

What’s a fairytale without a Prince? For Prince Edward, it was love at first sight after saving Giselle from the troll. He knew, at that moment, he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her. If we ignore how weird it is to want to marry someone the day after you meet them, Prince Edward’s world is turned upside down when Giselle fails to show up at the wedding.

Nothing was going to stand in his way of finding his true love. Gallantly, he jumped into the well in pursuit of Giselle, only to find himself in the ever-busy city of New York. In the midst of all the chaos, Prince Edward finds his true love and goes on to live happily ever after.

James Marsden plays the role of the dimwitted, innocently narcissistic Prince Edwards. James Marsden has appeared in several notable movies like 27 Dresses (2008), Death at a Funeral (2010), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), and Sonic the Hedgehog (2020).

Susan Sarandon as Queen Narissa

Queen Narissa

credit: Enchanted

Susan Sarandon plays the role of Queen Narissa, Prince Edward’s evil stepmother. Seeking to take the throne for herself, she wants Prince Edward out of the way and ensures he doesn’t get married. However, when the Prince sets his heart on marrying Giselle, she uses her powers as a sorceress to send her to New York City.

When her servant fails to complete his mission, she comes to New York to kill Giselle herself. Queen Narissa’s character is a collection of Disney’s villain queens.

Rachel Covey as Morgan Philip

Morgan

credit: Enchanted

6-year-old Morgan Philip is thrilled to have seen a real-life Princess in New York City. She pleads with her dad to allow them to bring Giselle home. Morgan is very much into fairytales and magic, making her open and optimistic about her father finding love.

Although Rachel Covey had played Kate in the 2005 comedy Duane Hopwood, her role as Morgan Philip is her last role in a film to date.

Onyinye Izundu
I'm a writer and editor with a passion for storytelling. I've worked on a variety of projects in different industries, and I love finding ways to tell compelling stories that are easily understood by all audiences.

The Main Trio In Ice Age: Explained
