Meet the New Actors Joining the MCU in VisionQuest

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is set to expand again with VisionQuest, the Disney+ series that follows Vision after the events of WandaVision. While Paul Bettany reprises his role as the synthezoid Avenger, the series also welcomes several actors who are making their official MCU debut. Some will portray well-known Marvel Comics characters, while others are bringing iconic artificial intelligences to life in entirely new ways.
The cast includes established television veterans, rising stars, and performers making their first appearance in a Marvel Studios project. From comic book newcomers like Jocasta and Paladin to familiar AI systems receiving fresh interpretations, these additions are expected to play key roles in Vision’s next chapter. Here’s a closer look at the actors joining the MCU through VisionQuest and the characters they will portray.
T’Nia Miller as Jocasta
Among the biggest additions to VisionQuest is Jocasta, a character with deep roots in Marvel Comics. She was created by Ultron, who intended for her to become his robotic bride. However, Jocasta rejected her creator’s plans and eventually became one of Earth’s heroes, often fighting alongside the Avengers.
Since both Vision and Jocasta share connections to Ultron, their relationship could become one of the show’s central storylines. In the MCU, Jocasta will be played by T’Nia Miller. Although the character has appeared in two screen adaptations, Miller’s Jocasta is the character’s first on-screen live-action appearance.
Todd Stashwick as Paladin
Another comic book favorite making his MCU debut is Paladin. The mysterious mercenary is known for taking on dangerous assignments while staying loyal to whoever hires him. Unlike many Marvel heroes, Paladin usually operates in morally gray territory, making him one of the publisher’s most unpredictable characters.
Todd Stashwick has been cast in the role. Although Marvel has not shared details about his mission in VisionQuest, fans familiar with the comics know Paladin has crossed paths with heroes and villains alike. His flexible moral code makes him a wildcard who could either help Vision or stand in his way.
Ruaridh Mollica as Tommy Shepherd (Speed)
One of the most exciting additions to VisionQuest is Tommy Shepherd, better known to comic book readers as Speed. The character first appeared in the MCU as one of Wanda Maximoff’s magically created twin sons in WandaVision. Although Tommy disappeared when Westview’s Hex collapsed, Agatha All Along confirmed that his spirit survived and found a new host.
VisionQuest continues that story by introducing an older version of Tommy, played by Ruaridh Mollica. The series is expected to explore his life after the events of Agatha All Along and his connection to Vision, who once served as his father. His arrival also keeps the door open for more stories involving the Young Avengers.
Lauren Morais as Lisa Molinari
Lisa Molinari is one of the newest characters set to make her MCU debut in VisionQuest. She will be portrayed by Welsh actress Lauren Morais, whose casting was announced in November 2025. While Marvel has kept most details about the character under wraps, official casting information describes Lisa as closely connected to Tommy Shepherd, also known as Speed.
Comic book readers may recognize the name from Marvel Comics. Lisa Molinari eventually becomes the villain Coat of Arms, a member of the Masters of Evil. She possesses a technologically enhanced suit that grants her multiple mechanical arms, making her a formidable opponent in battle. The comics also establish a recurring platonic relationship between Lisa and Tommy Shepherd, suggesting VisionQuest could draw inspiration from that dynamic while putting its own spin on the characters.
Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H.
Tony Stark‘s advanced artificial intelligence E.D.I.T.H. is also joining VisionQuest in a new form. Introduced in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the AI controls Stark Industries’ global defense satellite network and was temporarily entrusted to Peter Parker before eventually returning to Stark’s technology. Unlike previous MCU appearances, VisionQuest will reportedly feature E.D.I.T.H. as a physical character rather than simply a voice in Tony’s glasses. Canadian actress Emily Hampshire has been cast in the role, giving one of Iron Man‘s most powerful AI creations an on-screen identity for the first time. The decision fits naturally with the series’ focus on artificial intelligence and synthetic life.
Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y.
Orla Brady is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe through VisionQuest as the physical embodiment of F.R.I.D.A.Y., Tony Stark’s trusted artificial intelligence. The Irish actress is best known for her performances in Fringe, Into the Badlands, and Star Trek: Picard. Although F.R.I.D.A.Y. has been a familiar voice in the MCU for years, VisionQuest marks the character’s first appearance in a physical form.
F.R.I.D.A.Y. replaced J.A.R.V.I.S. as Tony Stark’s primary AI after the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron. Voiced by Kerry Condon in several Marvel films, she guided Iron Man through his later missions and managed many of Stark’s advanced systems. By giving the AI a human form, VisionQuest continues its exploration of artificial intelligence, consciousness, and synthetic life. These themes have defined Vision’s story since his creation.
Diane Morgan as Paladin’s Associate
British actress and comedian Diane Morgan is among the fresh faces joining the MCU in VisionQuest. Best known for her deadpan comedy and acclaimed performances in series such as Cunk on Earth, Morgan takes on a dramatic Marvel role as a character identified only as Paladin’s associate. Although details remain under wraps, the role suggests Morgan’s character will work closely with Paladin, the morally flexible mercenary portrayed by Todd Stashwick. In Marvel Comics, Paladin often accepts dangerous assignments for the highest bidder and rarely operates alone, making it possible that his associate will play an important part in whatever mission brings him into Vision’s orbit.
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