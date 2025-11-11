20 Fashion Hits And Misses From The Rock Hall Of Fame 2025, Chappell Roan Totally Stole The Show

Chappell Roan, the 27-year-old pop sensation behind Good Luck, Babe!, is once again making headlines for her wardrobe choices.
At the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles, the singer honored one of her greatest inspirations, Cyndi Lauper, with a heartfelt speech and a look only true fans could decode.
Roan inducted Lauper at the Peacock Theater on November 8, in an outfit reminiscent of the 72-year-old’s True Colors era.
“It’s that courage that not only creates incredible art,” Roan told the crowd, “it gives everyone who experiences it the permission to be themselves.”
Chappell Roan welcomed Cyndi Lauper to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in an outfit that paid tribute to her True Colors era
Image credits: Jeff Kravitz
Roan arrived on the red carpet styled by LA stylist Genesis Webb in a look that paid direct tribute to two of Cyndi Lauper’s outfits from the True Colors music video.
The ensemble featured a custom newspaper skirt designed by Efrain Nava, built from strips of broadsheets cut into Rococo-style hips that echoed Lauper’s patchwork dress from the video.
Image credits: Kevin Mazur
On her head, she wore a glittering custom piece designed by production designer Manny Robertson, modeled after another headpiece Lauper wore in the same video.
Roan completed the look with a sparkling bustier and vintage jewelry, metallic gold Louboutins, and newspaper-printed nails.
Her makeup artist, Dee Carrion, used the same color palette from True Colors, while hairstylist Jacob Aaron shaped her auburn curls around the ornate headpiece.
“Cyndi embodies every quality of an artist that I admire,” Roan later said onstage. “She’s a born performer and a revolutionary songwriter, a forever fashion icon, and a fierce advocate and ally.”
For Roan, True Colors carries a deeply personal meaning.
Image credits: Amy Sussman
It was the song she performed at her first talent show as a child and later during an America’s Got Talent audition when she was 13.
The track also holds significance within the LGBT community as an anthem of self-acceptance and authenticity, values Roan has built her entire career around.
Lauper closed the night with a performance of her hit, Time After Time, alongside British singer RAYE
Lauper, dressed in a crystal-embellished black suit and a greenish pixie cut, listened as Roan praised her influence on pop culture and self-expression.
“She redefined what a pop star could look like, sound like, sing like, and be,” Roan said. After the speech, Lauper joined her onstage for an embrace, and the two later posed together backstage for photos.
Lauper closed the ceremony with a performance of Time After Time alongside British singer RAYE, whose breakout 2023 album My 21st Century Blues earned her international acclaim and several Brit Awards.
The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame lineup also recognized OutKast, inducted in the Performer category for their contributions to hip-hop, and Salt-N-Pepa, honored with the Musical Influence Award for paving the way for women in rap.
Take a look at the most unforgettable looks of the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
#1 Cyndi Lauper
Image source: Jeff Kravitz/Getty
#2 Chappell Roan
Image source: Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty
#3 Raye
Image source: Jeff Kravitz/Getty
#4 Sarina Renee
Image source: Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty
#5 Lillian Cornell
Image source: Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty
#6 Janelle Monáe
Image source: Jeff Kravitz/Getty
#7 Elaine Hendrix
Image source: Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty
#8 Storm Reid
Image source: Jeff Kravitz/Getty
#9 Lisa Ann Walter
Image source: Frazer Harrison /Getty
#10 Mick Fleetwood
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty
#11 Teddy Swims
Image source: Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty
#12 Toni Cornell
Image source: Theo Wargo/Getty
#13 Jack Harris
Image source: Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty
#14 Susan Silver
Image source: Jeff Kravitz /Getty
#15 Jack White
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty
#16 Brandi Carlile
Image source: Jeff Kravitz/Getty
#17 Feist
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty
#18 Dj Cassidy
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty
#19 Sandra Denton
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty
#20 Taylor Momsen
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty
