Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Terrifying Fact You Know? (Closed)

by

Just about anything.

#1

The fact the it seems so many people will jump off a cliff with there “friends” and how easily they seem to be persuaded too. It may be because I’m a kid that is the norm but I still find it scary.

#2

Nothing is guaranteed

#3

The amount of people that just suddenly snapped for no reason and killed the ones around them is big relative to what most people think, always be careful, and look for signs.

#4

The original purpose of chainsaws.

#5

That if you die in your house and no one finds you, in about 3 days your cats will start to eat your face. I look at my cat different’y now, since I know that.

#6

We know the moon better then our own oceans

Patrick Penrose
