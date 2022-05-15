Meet The Cast Of “The Watcher”

Netflix is set to drop a new series this year. Titled The Watcher, the show depicts the true story of a couple who moved to their dream house in New Jersey, only to be harassed by a stalker who calls himself “The Watcher.” The show is a product of the genius of TV veterans Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. Murphy is best known for his work on popular TV shows like Popular, Nip/Tuck, Glee, American Horror Story, Scream Queens, American Crime Story, Pose, The Politician, and many more. Brennan also worked with Murphy on Glee, Scream Queens, and The Politician, as well as Hollywood and Halston. The Watcher has an impressive list of cast members, including a two-time Academy Awards nominee. If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in The Watcher, read ahead. Here are the cast members of Netflix‘s upcoming streaming series The Watcher.
Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts will be starring in The Watcher as Maria Broaddus. Watts is best known for her role in 21 Grams and the disaster movie The Impossible, both of which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. She’s also appeared in classic movies like Mulholland Drive, The Ring, Le Divorce, The Assassination of Richard Nixon, King Kong, and Inland Empire. More recently, Watts played characters in movies like The Wolf Hour, Penguin Bloom, Boss Level, The Desperate Hour, and This is the Night. She’s also frequently appeared on TV, having played roles in shows like Gypsy, The Loudest Voice, and Sleepwalkers. Most recently, she served as narrator for Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under.
Bobby Cannavale
Bobby Cannavale will be starring in The Watcher as Derek Broaddus. The actor is reuniting with Watts in the series. The two are set to appear together in an upcoming movie titled Once Upon A Time in Staten Island. A prominent TV actor, Cannavale has appeared on shows like The Third Watch, Boardwalk Empire, Vinyl, Mr. Robot, Master of None, and Will & Grace, for which he won the 2005 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. For his role in Boardwalk Empire, he won the 2013 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Cannavale’s more recent work on the small screen includes Homecoming, Mrs. America, Angie Tribeca, and Nine Perfect Strangers, where he stars. On the big screen, he appeared in This Is the Night, Seriously Red, Thunder Force, Tom & Jerry, and Sing 2. He is set to portray baseball great Joe DiMaggio in the upcoming biopic Blonde. Cannavale is also a frequent performer on stage. He has appeared in multiple Broadway productions, including The Lifespan of a Fact and Glengarry Glen Ross. He’s been nominated twice at the Tony Awards for his role in Mauritius and The Mother*****r in the Hat. Cannavale is dad to an up-and-coming actor, Jake Cannavale, whose most prominent work was in The Mandalorian. In an interview with Fatherly, Cannavale talked about his thoughts on his son following his Hollywood footsteps: “I had no qualms because I certainly never pushed it on him when he was a kid. He took a summer acting thing and he didn’t love it. So when he went to college, I said, ‘What are you going to do?’ And he really is a writer. And so he wanted to work on his writing up there. So the acting thing, when he brought it up to me, I’ve told this story before, but you know, he was staying with me. He was in high school when he did Nurse Jackie with me. He was helping me with my lines. It was the first time he ever asked me about if he could try it. He went in, he got that part, they made the part bigger and he was awesome in it. But I wouldn’t say that it’s still his first love — he’s not obsessed with it. He really loves writing and he’s the kind of writer that gets up in the morning and writes. So he’s got a real discipline for that. I’m glad that he enjoys being an artist because a lot of being an artist involves being okay with rejection and with things not panning out. And, and he seems to be oblivious to that in a way that’s helpful to being an artist.“
Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge will be portraying the character of Karen in The Watcher. The comedian is best known for her role as Jeanine Stifler in the American Pie movies. She’s also appeared in the Legally Blonde film series, portraying the character of Paulette Bonafonte Parcelle. Frequently collaborating with director Christopher Guest, she’s appeared in mockumentaries like Best in Show, A Mighty Wind, For Your Consideration, and Mascots. More recently, Coolidge has appeared in movies like Promising Young Woman, Swan Song, Single All the Way, and Arlo the Alligator Boy. She is set to appear in three upcoming films, We Have A Ghost, Legally Blonde 3, and Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk. On TV, Coolidge currently stars in The White Lotus, appearing in the show as one of the lead characters. She’s also previously worked in The Fungies!, The Loud House, Gravity Falls, and 2 Broke Girls.
Mia Farrow
Veteran actress Mia Farrow stars in The Watcher as Pearl. An icon of the big and small screen, Farrow has garnered multiple accolades over her decades-long experience in the industry. Her most notable on-screen work includes Gun at Batasi, Secret Ceremony, and Rosemary’s Baby. On TV, she’s worked on Peyton Place, Long Ago and Far Away, and Third Watch.
Noma Dumezweni
Noma Dumezweni is playing the role of Theodora in the upcoming Netflix series The Watcher. A critically acclaimed actress, Dumezweni is known to most fans for playing Hermione Granger in the West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, for which she received a Tony Award nomination. She’s appeared in movies like Mary Poppins Returns, The Kid Who Would Be King, and The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind. She is set to appear in two upcoming films: The Little Mermaid and Retribution. On TV, she’s worked on shows like Made for Love, Nature, Pose, and Normal People.