Meet The Cast Of “The Essex Serpent”

Just when you thought Apple TV+ is done dropping new and exciting TV shows, The Essex Serpent enters the scene. The upcoming TV series comes on the heels of multiple milestones for the streaming service, including a Best Picture win for their homegrown movie CODA. In May, Apple TV+ will premiere The Essex Serpent, which is an adaptation of a novel of the same name by Sarah Perry. The Essex Serpent is written by Anna Symon and directed by Clio Barnard, who previously worked on The Arbor and The Selfish Giant. The plot of the show, according to Deadline, is as follows: “Adapted from the best-selling Sarah Perry novel, the high-end show follows London widow Cora Seaborne who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms an unlikely bond with the village vicar, but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.” The UK production promises an impressive list of cast members, many of whom have carved successful careers in Hollywood as A-listers. If you want to know more about the actors set to appear in the upcoming Apple TV+ series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the TV series The Essex Serpent.
Claire Danes
Hollywood royalty Claire Danes leads the cast of The Essex Serpent as Cora Seaborne, the main protagonist of the series. A multi-awarded actress, Danes is the recipient of three Primetime Emmy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. Her breakthrough role was as Angela Chase in the teen drama TV series My So-Called Life, which earned her a Golden Globe and an Emmy nomination. Since then, she’s starred in Homeland and guested on shows like Master of None and Portlandia. Alongside The Essex Serpent, Danes is also set to star in the FX series Fleishman Is In Trouble. On the big screen, Danes has appeared in Evening, Stardust, The Flock, Me and Orson Welles, As Cool as I am, Brigsby Bear, and A Kid Like Jake. Danes has carved a reputation not just as an excellent actress, but also as a fashion icon. She discussed her fashion sense in an interview with Town and Country: “Fashion and Hollywood started to merge in a serious way when I came of age. Armani started it; he partnered with certain actors. I won’t name all the people… And there were no stylists. You did your own styling. You got a dress, and you did your own hair and makeup. There also wasn’t this proliferation of award ceremonies. It wasn’t an industry, and now it is. I remember, for Romeo + Juliet, Baz Luhrmann—who is a visionary and very interested in aesthetics—partnered with Prada, so Miuccia Prada did all my clothes for that press tour. That was amazing.”
Tom Hiddleston
Tom Hiddleston plays Will Ransome in the upcoming series The Essex Serpent. Most people would recognize Hiddleston from his iconic role as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having played the character in at least seven MCU projects, most recently the Disney+ series Loki. Outside of the superhero universe, Hiddleston gained recognition for his roles in Crimson Peak, High-Rise, and I Saw the Light. He’s also worked as a narrator for the highly acclaimed documentary Earth At Night In Color. In an interview with Variety, Hiddleston talked about taking on the role of Will Ransome in The Essex Serpent, taking note of how it deviates from the roles he’s used to taking: “I guess maybe that’s why I was really drawn to it,” Hiddleston says. “I was drawn to him. He’s so finely drawn by Sarah Perry and Anna Symon. He seems to be kind of similar to a literary archetype – very grounded, very solid, very rational container for other people’s anxieties, someone that people lean on and depend on. But of course, he doesn’t have all the answers, and there are things he hasn’t folded into his theology and his worldview.”
Frank Dillane
Frank Dillane portrays Luke Garrett in The Essex Serpent. Potterheads would recognize Dillane for his role as Tom Riddle in the movie Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. He also played Henry Coffin in the 2015 movie In the Heart of the Sea. Prior to joining the cast of The Essex Serpent, Dillane starred in the Walking Dead spinoff Fear the Walking Dead. He also had a recurring role in the anthology drama The Girlfriend Experience.
Hayley Squires
Hayley Squires stars as Martha in the upcoming streaming series The Essex Serpent. On the big screen, she worked on movies like Blood Cells, A Royal Night Out, I, Daniel Blake, Away, and Happy New Year, Colin Burstead. Her most recent film project is the 2022 movie Disappointment Blvd. On TV, she’s had leading roles in Collateral and Adult Material. Prior to these shows, she guested on Murder, Southcliffe, Call the Midwife, and The Miniaturist.
Clemence Poesy
Clemence Poesy plays Stella Ransome in The Essex Serpent. Poesy is a French actress and fashion model who appeared on magazines like Jalouse and Nylon. She also worked for brands like Chloe, Gap, and G-Star Raw. Poesy should be familiar to Potterheads too; she portrayed Fleur Delacour in the Harry Potter movies. Since then, she’s appeared in Final Portrait, Resistance, and most recently, Tenet. On TV, she appeared on shows like Birdsong, The Tunnel, and Genius: Picasso.
Jamael Westman
Jamael Westman plays Dr. George Spencer in The Essex Serpent. Westman is best known for his appearance in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical Hamilton, playing the titular character in its West End production. Right before The Essex Serpent, he appeared in the three-part TV show Anne Boleyn.
Dixie Egerickx
Dixie Egerickx portrays Jo Ransome in The Essex Serpent. The teenage actress performed in films like Little Stranger, Summerland, and The Secret Garden. The Essex Serpent is set to be her first major TV role. She’s guested on shows like Patrick Melrose and Genius.
Michael Jibson
Michael Jibson plays Matthew Evansford in The Essex Serpent. An experienced actor, director, writer, and voice actor, Jibson’s film credits include 1917, To Olivia, and Last Night in Soho.
Ryan Reffell
Last on the list is Ryan Reffell, who plays John Ransome in The Essex Serpent. The child actor was born in 2010 and previously appeared in commercials.