Meet The Cast of The Curse of Oak Island Season 9

The idea of hidden treasure is something that has interested people for thousands of years. Even though the chances of finding something have shown to be relatively slim, that hasn’t stopped people from continuing to search. Since its premiere in 2014, The Curse of Oak Island has taken the world on one of the most intriguing treasure hunts yet. The show follows the Lagina brothers, Rick and Marty, as they scour Oak Island in hopes of finding the legendary hidden treasure. Even though they haven’t found anything significant yet, viewers are still tuning into the show that is now heading into its 9th season. Although they probably won’t find anything this season either, people are still happy to go along for the ride. Keep reading to meet the cast of season 9 of The Curse of Oak Island.
Rick Lagina
Rick Lagina is a fixture on The Curse of Oak Island. He developed an interest in the island and its potential treasure during the 1960s when he read an article about the area. Rick plays a major role in the entire operation and he is completely dedicated to finding any treasure that may be hiding on Oak Island.
Marty Lagina
Once Rick learned about Oak Island, he couldn’t help but try to get his little brother, Marty, on board. Marty helps fund the project and he’s also used his diving expertise to help search for treasure. Marty and his brother are the co-owners of Oak Island and he also owns a vineyard.
Craig Tester
Craig and Marty were roommates in college and they are not business partners. Craig is hardworking and intelligent and he has spent years as an engineer. His skills have come in very handy on Oak Island and he plays a major role in helping to plan and organize digs on the island.
Peter Fornetti
One of the cool things about The Curse of Oak Island is the fact that the show is a family affair. Peter Fornetti is actually Marty and Rick’s nephew and he enjoys getting to work alongside his uncles. Aside from that, however, there has never been much information out there about Peter.
Doug Crowell
Searching for treasure is about much than simply wandering around and hoping you find something. There is also a fair amount of strategy that goes into putting together a solid plan. Doug Crowell’s analytical skills have been useful in helping the crew make progress towards tracking down the alleged hidden treasure.
Miriam Amirault
As an archeologist, Miriam Amirault is no stranger to looking for and identifying old things. She works at the University of New Brunswick but outside of that, she is a pretty private person. Based on her Facebook page, though, it’s clear that she loves to travel and spend time with her loved ones.
Alex Lagina
I wasn’t joking when I said that The Curse of Oak Island is a family affair. Alex is Marty’s son and he enjoys being able to follow in his father’s footsteps. He has a degree in engineering and he has been putting his education to good use on Oak Island. Uncovering the mystery of the island its treasure is one of his biggest goals.
Charles Barkhouse
Having an expert on your team is a good look no matter what you’re doing. Needless to say, Charles Barkhouse has been an invaluable asset to the Oak Island team. He has been studying the island for decades and he knows the ins and outs of the land. On top of being on the show, he also gives tours of Oak Island which is something people seem to really love.
Dr. Ian Spooner
Dr. Ian Spooner is newer to the cast than some of the other stars of The Curse of Oak Island, but he’s just as dedicated to finding treasure as the rest of the team. He made a big discovery during season 8, and his work will likely pick back up where it left for season 9. According to Monsters and Critics, Dr. Spooner said, “…we are all committed to understanding what really happened on Oak Island 226 years ago. I want the brothers to have answer”. Outside of being on the show, Dr. Spooner is a professor at Acadia University where he teaches environmental science.
Dr. Matt Lukeman
Like Dr. Spooner, Dr. Matt Lukeman is a professor at Acadia University who has joined the Oak Island squad. His background in chemistry may not seem relevant to uncovering hidden treasure, but you might just be surprised by how valuable his expertise proves to be.