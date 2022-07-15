Meet The Cast Of “Marriage”

A new BBC drama stars heavyweight performers and an excellent crew behind the camera. Titled Marriage, the show is created by Stefan Golaszewski, who is best known for his work on the BAFTA-winning sitcom Him & Her. Here’s a description of the plot of the show, according to What To Watch: “Marriage on BBC1 sees married couple Ian (Sean Bean) and Emma (Nicola Walker) negotiate the ups and downs of their 30-year marriage. They’ll deal with all the insecurities, the ambiguities, the hopes and the fears that are part of all marriages. The drama also explores the risks and the gifts of a long-term intimate relationship.” As already mentioned, the show brags an ensemble of popular performers, many of whom have appeared in major blockbusters in the past. If you want to learn more about the actors set to appear in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming TV series Marriage.
Sean Bean
Sean Bean is set to star in Marriage as Ian. Bean is an actor who has appeared in a number of popular films, including The Lord of the Rings, GoldenEye, National Treasure, and The Martian. He was born in Sheffield, England, in 1959, and began his career appearing in theater productions. He made his film debut in the 1984 film Caravaggio, and has since appeared in over 60 films. In addition to his work in film, Bean has also appeared in a number of television series, including Game of Thrones and Legends. He is a versatile actor who is known for his ability to play both heroic and villainous roles. Bean has been nominated for several awards during his career, including a BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role. In an interview with Spear’s, Bean talked about whether he preferred TV over film (or vice versa), to which he replied: “I don’t really have a preference. Ten, 20 years ago, everyone wanted to do film, but the quality of television is so fantastic now that it doesn’t really make much of a difference. I think television is superior to film in many ways. You have more time to tell a story in more detail and depth. I’ve not been on stage since 2003. I played Macbeth on the West End. That was a fantastic experience.” He also talked about his favorite role: “Sharpe is one of them. It was a saga that went on for some years in different territories and different battles. I made some good friendships and just enjoyed the wonderful stories: a cavalier, daring, can-do attitude that Sharpe embraced. The other is a Jimmy McGovern series called Broken, in which I played a priest [Father Michael Kerrigan]. That was a fascinating journey for me. Jimmy wrote it with me in mind, and it came out beautifully.” Lastly, for anyone curious, the publication also asked him to choose between The Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones, to which he replied: “I’m leaning towards The Lord of the Rings. Only because I was 13 when I read the book and I never would have imagined I’d be in it and be a part of something very special. Mostly I was just in the Fellowship of the Ring and obviously I met my death – but it was a wonderful death!”
Nicola Walker
Nicola Walker plays Ian’s wife, Emma, in the much-anticipated BBC series Marriage. Walker is an award-winning English actress. She is best known for her roles as Ruth Evershed in the spy drama Spooks and DCI Cassie Stuart in Unforgotten. Walker has also appeared in a number of stage productions, winning the 2013 Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Born in London, England, Walker began her career working in theatre. She made her television debut in 1992 with a small role in the series The Fortunes and Misfortunes of Moll Flanders. Since then, she has appeared in a variety of television shows and films, including Last Tango in Halifax, Heading Out, and The Split. Walker is a versatile actress who is equally at home on the stage and screen. With her impressive body of work, she has established herself as one of Britain’s most talented performers.
James Bolam
Veteran actor James Bolam has also been tapped to join the cast of Marriage. Bolam is a British actor best known for his roles as Terry Collier in The Likely Lads and its sequel Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads?, Jack Ford in When the Boat Comes In, Roy Figgis in Only When I Laugh, Trevor Chaplin in The Beiderbecke Trilogy, Arthur Gilder in Born and Bred, Jack Halford in New Tricks, and the title character of Grandpa in Grandpa in My Pocket. Bolam has appeared in several television series and films throughout his career, but is perhaps most well-known for his work on The Likely Lads. The series was a huge success when it aired in the 1960s, and Bolam’s performance as Terry Collier was praised by both critics and audiences. In addition to his work on The Likely Lads, Bolam has also starred in a number of other popular television series, including When the Boat Comes In, Only When I Laugh, The Beiderbecke Trilogy, and Born and Bred. Bolam is an accomplished actor with a long list of credits to his name. He has been entertaining audiences for over five decades.
Henry Lloyd-Hughes
Henry Lloyd-Hughes will be playing the boss of Emma in the upcoming series Marriage. Lloyd-Hughes is a British actor who has appeared in a number of films and television shows. He made his feature film debut in 2004’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and went on to appear in the 2006 film Unrelated. He also had a role in the 2012 film adaptation of Anna Karenina. More recently, Lloyd-Hughes has been seen in the Netflix series Sherlock Holmes in the Netflix series The Irregulars. In addition to his work in film and television, Lloyd-Hughes has also appeared onstage, appearing in a production of Punk Rock at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre in London. Lloyd-Hughes is a versatile actor who continues to impress with his range and talent.
Chantelle Alle
Last on the list is Chantelle Alle, who will be portraying the role of Jessica, Ian and Emma’s daughter. She has previously appeared in We Are Lady Parts, Mood, and Vera.