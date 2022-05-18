Meet The Cast Of “Hello Tomorrow!”

Apple TV+ is scheduled to drop its latest science fiction dramedy television series titled Hello Tomorrow! The show is developed by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen. Balla is best known for his work on Bloodline, Iago, and The Take Off, while Jansen had previously written for Bloodline and 30 for 30 and directed This Is Not A Robbery. This is the plot of Hello Tomorrow!, according to Deadline: “Created and written by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen (Bloodline, The Money), Hello Tomorrow! is set in a retro-future world. It centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.” Hello Tomorrow! promises an exciting list of cast members, many of whom had appeared in notable projects in the past. If you want to learn more about the cast members of Hello Tomorrow!, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming science-fiction dramedy TV series Hello Tomorrow!
Billy Crudup
Billy Crudup stars in Hello Tomorrow! as Jack Billings. The actor is a multi-awarded performer who has graced film, TV, and stage. A four-time Tony Award nominee, Crudup has performed in plays such as The Coast of Utopia, where he earned a Tony Award for his performance. Crudup has an extensive film resume, having appeared in movies like Almost Famous, Big Fish, and Mission: Impossible III. More recent movies include The Stanford Prison Experiment, where he portrayed the notorious psychologist Philip Zimbardo, Spotlight, Alien: Covenant, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and Die in a Gunfight. On TV, he’s most notably performed in the hit Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show, which stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.
Hank Azaria
Hank Azaria portrays the character of Eddie in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Hello Tomorrow! Everyone knows Azaria as one of the main voice actors in the long-running animated series The Simpsons, providing voice for characters like Moe Szyslak, Chief Wiggum, Comic Book Guy, and Snake Jailbird. For his voice acting work in The Simpsons, Azaria snagged six Emmy Awards and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Outside his voice work for animated shows, Azaria has acted on-screen for shows like Ray Donovan, Brockmire, Maniac, and Super Pumped. On film, Azaria has worked on The Smurfs, Hop, Lovelace, Year One, Love & Other Drugs, and most recently, Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer. Azaria used to voice Apu on The Simpsons, but he has since retired the character. In an interview with NPR, he explained why: “And then over time, as I realized the criticism wasn’t just Hari or a comedy routine but was really shared by many people in the Indian community in this country and the South Asian community, I started taking a look at it. And what I realized was, over time, after a lot of soul-searching and doing workshops and reading and talking to people, was that I had a blind spot or two when it came to this character, I think as evidenced – the best way I can express it is, I based the voice of Apu – I was imitating a lot of convenience store clerks that I heard, but it was also based on a Peter Sellers voice. Peter Sellers did a movie called “The Party.”
Haneefah Wood
Haneefah Wood portrays Shirley Stedman in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Hello Tomorrow! She is best known for her role as Candace De La Brix on Nurse Jackie, Vickie in Freedomland, Blanche on Grease Live!, and Wilma Howell on Schooled and The Goldbergs. Wood’s more recent work includes Murderville, where she appeared as Chief Rhonda Jenkins-Seattle.
Alison Pill
Alison Pill will be portraying Myrtle Mayburn in Hello Tomorrow!. Most people would recognize her from her role in the hit HBO series The Newsroom. She’s also appeared in different projects like Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Plain Truth, Milk, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Midnight in Paris, Zoom, Vice, In Treatment, The Pillars of the Eart, American Horror Story: Cult, Star Trek: Picard, Devs, and Them.
Nicholas Podany
Nicholas Podany will be appearing in Hello Tomorrow! as Joey Shorter. His IMDb profile describes him as follows: “Nicholas Podany was born in Los Angeles, California, and attended school at Juilliard in New York, graduating with a degree in Drama in 2018. He then starred in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child as Albus Potter on Broadway from 2019-2020. He is best known for Dave in Summertime Dropouts, Max in Hart of Dixie, and multiple characters in his web series Lucids, which he has written, scored, edited, and produced himself during this past year.”
Dewshawne Williams
Dewshawne Williams portrays Herb Porter in the upcoming comedy Hello Tomorrow! He’s worked in shows like Defiance, The Story of Luke, and The Expanse.
Jacki Weaver
Jacki Weaver will be portraying Barbara Billings, Jack’s mother, in Hello Tomorrow! The veteran actress is best known for her appearances in Animal Kingdom and Silver Linings Playbook. For playing characters in these two movies, Weaver earned nominations for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Some of Weaver’s more recent TV work includes Secret City, Bloom, Sister Cities, Yellowstone, and Perpetual Grace, LTD. On film, she recently appeared in Back to the Outback and Father Stu. She is set to appear in the upcoming true-crime drama film American Murderer, which is currently in post-production.
Dagmara Dominczyk
Dagmara Dominczyk will be playing Elle in Hello Tomorrow! She has performed in movies like Rock Star, The Count of Monte Cristo, Kinsey, Trust the Man, Lonely Hearts, Running With Scissors, Higher Ground, The Letter, The Immigrant, Big Stone Gap, A Woman, a Part, The Assistant, and The Lost Daughter. Currently, she plays one of the lead roles in the HBO black comedy-drama series Succession. She’s also appeared in shows like The Deuce, Prodigal Son, and We Own This City.
Michael Paul Chan
Michael Paul Chan will be portraying Walt in the upcoming dramedy series Hello Tomorrow! Some of the blockbuster films and TV hits he’s been involved in include Batman Forever, Americanese, Spy Game, The Closer, Bones, Major Crimes, and MacGyver.