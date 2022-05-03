Meet The Cast Of “Florida Man”

Netflix is scheduled to release an upcoming show titled Florida Man, a creation by screenwriter Donald Todd. Todd had previously worked on shows like This Is Us, Ugly Betty, Samantha Who? and Sleepy Hollow. Here is the plot of Florida Man, according to IMDb: “When an ex-cop returns to his home state of Florida to find a mobster’s runaway girlfriend, what should’ve been a quick gig turns into a wild odyssey.” Florida Man features a list of talented cast members. If you want to learn more about who will be appearing in this upcoming show, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Netflix TV series Florida Man.
Edgar Ramirez
Edgar Ramirez will be starring in the upcoming Netflix series Florida Man, playing the character of Mike Valentine. The Venezuelan actor is best known for his role as Carlos the Jackal in the biopic series Carlos, a role that earned him a Cesar Award for Most Promising Actor at the 2011 Cesar Awards. Prior to joining the cast of Florida Man, Ramirez played parts in The Undoing, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Ser bonita no basta, and Cosita Rica. On the big screen, he worked in The Last Days of American Crime, Yes Day, Jungle Cruise, and The 355. He’s set to appear in the movie adaptation of the video game Borderlands, which is currently in post-production.
Anthony LaPaglia
Anthony LaPaglia will be portraying Sonny Valentine, Mike’s father, in Florida Man. LaPaglia is a veteran actor who has appeared in TV shows like Halifax: Retribution, Rake, Bad Blood, Riviera, The Code, The Eichmann Show, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. On the big screen, he’s appeared in Nitram, Annabelle: Creation, The Assignment, This Isn’t Funny, A Month of Sundays, Big Stone Gap, A Good Marriage, and Mental. Aside from his acting career, LaPaglia has a few hobbies, including listening to music. In an interview with ABC, he said: “I love music and I listen to a lot of it but I’m not really an aficionado in the world of classical music. Pavarotti is easily accessible, this particular song I’ve always really loved and I’ve heard other opera singers take a shot at it and no one ever gets it quite like he does.”
Abbey Lee
Abbey Lee will be playing Delly West in the upcoming Netflix series Florida Man. She’s appeared in movies like Old, Elizabeth Harvest, Welcome the Stranger, The Dark Tower, and most recently, The Forgiven. Florida Man will be Lee’s second TV project; she previously starred in the 2020 HBO series Lovecraft Country, playing the role of Christina Braithwaite. In an interview with Vulture, she talked about how she is able to choose the role she plays, saying that her past life as a model plays a factor in how she decides her next projects. “I’m financially stable, because I modeled for half of my life, so I don’t have to make decisions based on money. I can really sort of craft my way a little bit. And listen, it’s not easy. I’m not saying I get handed everything that’s out there. I’ve had some pretty heavy heartaches the past couple of years, and I’ve really tried and gone gung ho, but there has to be something that’s really exciting to me. It’s so rare for a woman to be handed a script that has this much gusto, where the female character is driving the film in a really sort of violent way. Like, I got to hold a gun and bleed from the mouth and crawl out of a tank covered in ooze.”
Otmara Marrero
Otmara Marrero will be playing Patsy, Mike’s sister, in Florida Man. She is best known for her previous roles in StartUp, Off The Rails, Clementine, Connecting…, and Jackass Forever.
Lex Scott Davis
Lex Scott Davis is playing the role of Mike’s ex-wife and a detective, Iris, in the Netflix series Florida Man. Davis’ most prominent early roles include Nya in The First Purge and Toni Braxton in the Lifetime biopic Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart. She has since appeared in shows like Training Day, Tales, The L Word: Generation Q, All Rise, and Rebel. On the big screen, she played roles in Foster Boy, Son of the South, and Sweet Girl.
Emory Cohen
Emory Cohen plays the role of Moss Yankov, Mike’s boss, in Florida Man. He previously played AJ Cross in The Place Beyond The Pine, Tony Fiorello in Brooklyn, and Homer in The OA, another Netflix series. Some of the movies he has appeared in include Big Gold Brick, Blue Bayou, The Birthday Cake, Flashback, Killerman, Sweetheart, The Wolf Hour, and Lords of Chaos. Florida Man will be Cohen’s fourth TV work, having previously appeared in Smash, The OA, and The Loudest Voice.
Isaiah Johnson
Isaiah Johnson will portray Benny, a motel owner, in Florida Man. He had previously worked in Person of Interest and Homegirls.
Recurring cast members
Florida Man also promises an impressive list of recurring cast members. Clark Gregg will be playing Deputy Sheriff Ketcher. Clark Gregg is most popularly known for his role as Phil Coulson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also played FBI agent Mike Casper in The West Wing, Richard in The New Adventures of Old Christine, and wrote the horror movie What Lies Beneath. Sibongile Miambo will be playing Benny’s wife, Clara, in Florida Man. The Zimbabwean actress starred in Lost in Space, Black Sails, and the movies Honey 3 and The Last Face. Paul Schneider will be playing Officer Andy Boone in the upcoming series. The actor previously starred in a few episodes of Parks and Recreation but left the show to pursue other projects. He has since appeared in Chance, The Newsroom, and The Divide. Other actors who will have recurring appearances in Florida Man include Lauren Buglioli, who plays news anchor Kaitlin Fox; Michael Esper; Leonard Earl Howze, who plays former cop Ray-Ray; Isabel Gameros, who is set to play Tyler; and Mark Jeffrey Miller, an associate of Sonny Valentine.