Meet The Cast Of “Extrapolations”

An exciting new series is coming to Apple TV+ this year. Titled Extrapolations, the anthology drama series is created by Scott Z. Burns, who previously worked on The Bourne Ultimatum, The Informant, Contagion, Side Effects, and The Laundromat. The storyline of the show is described as follows by Deadline: “The series, currently in production, tells stories of how the upcoming changes to the planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale. Told over a season of eight interconnected episodes, each story in the scripted series will track the worldwide battle for our mutual survival spanning the 21st century.” Extrapolations promises an overwhelming list of A-listers ready to breathe life into the show’s gripping storyline. If you want to learn more about the actors expected to appear in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming TV series Extrapolations.
Meryl Streep
An actress that requires no introduction, veteran actress and Academy Award-winning performer Meryl Streep will be headlining the series Extrapolations. Streep is an American actress who has won three Academy Awards and been nominated for a whopping 21 Oscars. She is considered one of the greatest actresses of all time, with a range that spans comedy, drama, and musicals. Some of her most famous roles include Sophie in Sophie’s Choice, Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, and Donna in Mamma Mia! No matter what genre she’s playing in, Streep always brings her trademark charisma and energy to her performances. She has a true gift for inhabiting her characters and making them come alive on screen. It’s no wonder she is so highly respected by both fans and critics alike. We are all excited to see grace the humble screens of TV as the star of Extrapolations.
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller will be portraying a character named Rebecca Shearer in the upcoming TV series Extrapolations. Miller is best known for her roles in Layer Cake, Alfie, and The Lost City of Z. Born in New York City in 1981, Miller began her career in small and minor roles before making her film debut in Layer Cake in 2004. She has since starred in a number of films, including Alfie, The Lost City of Z, and American Sniper. In addition to her work in film, Miller has also appeared on stage and television.
Kit Harington
Kit Harington will be playing the character of Nicholas Bilton in the upcoming TV series Extrapolations. Harington is an English actor best known for his role as Jon Snow in the HBO series Game of Thrones. He has also appeared in films such as Pompeii and How to Train Your Dragon 2. In 2021, he appeared as Dane Whitman in Marvel’s film Eternals. Harington was born in London in 1986. He began his acting career in theater, appearing in a production of War Horse . He made his television debut in 2010 with Game of Thrones. Since then, he has appeared in numerous films and television shows. He is married to actress Rose Leslie, with whom he starred on Game of Thrones.
Tahar Rahim
Tahar Rahim has been tapped to play Ezra Haddad in the upcoming TV series Extrapolations. Rahim is a French actor who has appeared in a number of high-profile films and television series. His most recent roles include Judas in the biblical drama Mary Magdalene, Ali Soufan in the Hulu series The Looming Tower, and Charles Sobhraj in the BBC series The Serpent. Rahim was born in France to Algerian parents, and he began his acting career with a role in the 2006 film Tahar l’etudient. He has since worked steadily in both film and television, earning critical acclaim for his performances in such varied projects as A Prophet, The Past, and The Eagle. With his talent for inhabiting complex and multifaceted characters, Tahar Rahim is one of the most exciting actors working today.
Matthew Rhys
Matthew Rhys will be playing Junior in the upcoming series Extrapolations. Rhys is a Welsh actor best known for his roles in Brothers & Sisters, The Americans, The Post, and A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood. He began his career on the stage, appearing in various Welsh language productions. He made his breakout film role in 2000’s Titus. Since then, he has appeared in a number of critically-acclaimed films and television shows. In 2018, he won an Emmy Award for his work on The Americans. He currently resides in Los Angeles with his partner, actress Kerry Russell.
Daveed Diggs
Daveed Diggs will be portraying Marshall Zucker in Apple TV+’s Extrapolations. Diggs is an American actor and rapper best known for his Tony-winning performance as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson in the Broadway musical Hamilton. He also starred as Andre Layton in the post-apocalyptic thriller Snowpiercer, based on the graphic novel of the same name. Diggs was born and raised in Oakland, California, and first gained attention as a member of the hip hop group Clipping. He went on to earn a degree in Acting from Brown University before making his Broadway debut in 2015. In addition to his stage work, Diggs has appeared in several films and television shows, including Black-ish, The Get Down, and Blindspotting. He is set to star in the upcoming film The Little Mermaid.
Gemma Chan
Gemma Chan will play Natasha Alper in the upcoming TV series Extrapolations. Chan is a British actress who made her break-out performance in the blockbuster film Crazy Rich Asians. She has since gone on to star in Marvel’s film The Eternals and will next be seen in the upcoming thriller Don’t Worry Darling. Chan has been praised for her versatility as an actress, with the Hollywood Reporter stating that she “has emerged as one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood.” For her work in the film, Chan received a nomination as Best Supporting Actress at the Music City Critics’ Association. In addition to her work in film, Chan has also starred in several television shows, including Humans and Sherlock.
Other actors
Other actors set to appear in the drama anthology Extrapolations include David Schwimmer as Harris Goldblatt, Adarsh Gourav as Gaurav, Forest Whitaker as August Bolo, Marion Cotillard as Sylvie Bolo, Tobey Maguire as Nic, Eiza González as Elodie, Edward Norton as Jonathan Chopin, Indira Varma as Gita Mishra, Keri Russell as Olivia Drew, Cherry Jones as President Elizabeth Burdick, Michael Gandolfini as Rowan Chopin, Murray Bartlett, Yara Shahidi, Diane Lane, Heather Graham, Ben Harper, Judd Hirsch, Hari Nef, Neska Rose, Devika Bhise as Lola, Aimee Mullins as Secretary of State Garrett, Peter Riegert as Ben Zucker, Cherien Dabis as Lina, Mía Maestro as Mariama Cruz, and Tara Summers.