Meet The Cast Of “Blindspotting”

Meet The Cast Of “Blindspotting”

A sequel to the much-loved comedy movie that premiered in 2018, Blindspotting is a series that airs on Starz. First airing in 2021, it has been renewed for another season and has so far received rave reviews, just like its film origin. The series sees the talent of Daveed Diggs, who created the show alongside Rafael Casal. Both of them starred in the original film. Diggs is most popularly known for his roles in Hamilton and Black-ish, while Casal is known for his work on Def Poetry Jam. Diggs no longer appears in front of the camera for the Blindspotting series, but the show features a familiar face that was in the original movie, as well as several new ones. Casal has also had a recurring role in the show. Here are the cast members of Blindspotting and the other projects you’ve seen them in.

Jasmine Cephas Jones

Jasmine Cephas Jones reprises her role in the series Blindspotting as Ashley, a role she had played in the original film version. Aside from her role in front of the camera, she also serves as producer for the show. Outside of Blindspotting, she’s worked on TV shows like Mrs. Fletcher and Midnight, Texas. On #FreeRayshawn, she appeared as Tyisha for 15 episodes. Jones has also played a few roles on the big screen, starting with her film debut in Titus in 2013. Since then, she’s played roles in Fairfield, Mistress America, Monsters and Men, Dog Days, Marriage Story, and The Photograph. She also appeared in Hamilton, playing the role of Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds. In an interview with ColliderJasmine Cephas Jones talked about continuing her film character for the show. She explained how the series came to be and how she was approached by Rafael Casas and Daveed Diggs for a reprisal of her role. “I got a call from Rafael [Casal] and Daveed [Diggs] about three years ago, and they said, “We wanna continue this Blindspotting world, but we’ve already told it from Miles and Collin’s perspective. We’d love to continue it six months later, and do it through Ashley’s perspective.” I just got really, really excited and was honored that they trusted me with this role. I got to really be creatively involved in a way that I’ve never been involved in a project before, and really start from scratch and start from the beginning, and really create an arc for Ashley and really dig into who she is as a woman and how she handles these situations.”

Jaylen Barron

Jaylen Barron plays Trish in the hit comedy series Blindspotting. Prior to joining the cast, she had worked on several high-profile projects, most notable of which is See Dad Run, in which she appeared for eight episodes. She’s also worked in Good Luck Charlie, Explosion Jones, and plays a lead role in Twelve Forever. Barron had a recurring role in the hit comedy series Shameless and was featured in two Netflix movies, Free Rein: The 12 Neighs of Christmas and Free Rein: Valentine’s Day. In an interview Barron did with Flaunt, she divulged that she considered Blindspotting a big break career-wise, describing it as a “kick in the door.” “I feel like I still haven’t even had a big break yet, to be honest. Of course, Blindspotting is a big break. I’m manifesting that recognition. I’m thinking about that energy that I’m going to receive from people when everybody watches the show. I’ve had a whole bunch of hard knocks on my success door with things like Shameless and Free Rein. Free Rein was an amazing opportunity that definitely got my name out there. It was perfect for what I was doing, and what I wanted to accomplish at the time. Of course, you move through different stages of your life. Blindspotting is the kick in the door, then bam! It’s wide open and the possibilities are endless.” She also talked about how she landed her role, which is interesting since she did not appear in the original film version of the show. “I feel like I still haven’t even had a big break yet, to be honest. Of course, Blindspotting is a big break. I’m manifesting that recognition. I’m thinking about that energy that I’m going to receive from people when everybody watches the show. I’ve had a whole bunch of hard knocks on my success door with things like Shameless and Free Rein. Free Rein was an amazing opportunity that definitely got my name out there. It was perfect for what I was doing, and what I wanted to accomplish at the time. Of course, you move through different stages of your life. Blindspotting is the kick in the door, then bam! It’s wide open and the possibilities are endless.”

Candace Nicholas-Lippman

Candace Nicholas-Lippman plays Janelle on Blindspotting. According to her IMDb, aside from working as an actor, she also considers herself a spoken word artist and an arts educator. She’s worked on Blindspotting as a series regular and has appeared in Good Trouble, Grey’s Anatomy, and Grounded. In 2018, she had a solo show called A Rose Called Candace, which opened to acclaim from audiences.

Benjamin Earl Turner

Benjamin Earl Turner portrays the character of Earl in Blindspotting. A relatively new actor, his other acting credit before Blindspotting is in the crime drama Snowfall.

Atticus Woodward

Atticus Woodward plays Sean in Blindspotting. According to IMDb, “From infancy it was clear that Atticus Woodward was destined to be a star. Everywhere he went, people told his parents he had the “face of a model.” Not only does Atticus have the look, he also has the talent! In addition, Atticus has an outgoing, fearless nature with the spirit and passion required for a successful career in entertainment.” Also a newcomer in show business, Woodward has worked in Shameless and has had guest spots on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Recurring Characters

Aside from Rafael Casal, who reprised his role as Miles in the series in a recurring role capacity, there have been a few prominent actors who appeared in the show. Justin Chu Cary, Lil Buck, and Anthony Ramos play roles in the show, but the most popular recurring actor in the series is Hollywood royalty Helen Hunt, who plays Rainey in the series.

