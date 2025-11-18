Meet Lies, My Guinea Pig That Might Melt Your Heart (20 Pics)

Meet my adorable guinea pig Lies. I know her name is a bit unfortunate in English, but I swear it is a Dutch girl’s name.
I love to take photos of her because her expression is always a bit dorky. She’s a very large guinea pig and very fluffy. She makes a great piggy model for my magical guinea pig photographs.
I have had Lies since she was a little baby. That was almost 2 years ago. I can’t believe she used to fit into a small tea cup. I can guarantee she won’t fit in any kind of cup now. She’s a big girl.
More info: Instagram
#1 Love Ya
#2 Flowers
#3 Tiny Piggy
#4 Love Glasses
#5 Baby Lies
#6 Starry
#7 On The Shoulder
#8 Green
#9 Spooky
#10 Bubbles
#11 Flying Candles
#12 One Day The Rain Will Stop
#13 Halloween
#14 Bokehlicious (This Was Her Awkward Phase)
#15 Smile!
#16 Hi There!
#17 Blue
#18 Lovely
#19 Purple
#20 Nomnom
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us