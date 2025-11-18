Meet Lies, My Guinea Pig That Might Melt Your Heart (20 Pics)

Meet my adorable guinea pig Lies. I know her name is a bit unfortunate in English, but I swear it is a Dutch girl’s name.

I love to take photos of her because her expression is always a bit dorky. She’s a very large guinea pig and very fluffy. She makes a great piggy model for my magical guinea pig photographs.

I have had Lies since she was a little baby. That was almost 2 years ago. I can’t believe she used to fit into a small tea cup. I can guarantee she won’t fit in any kind of cup now. She’s a big girl.

#1 Love Ya

#2 Flowers

#3 Tiny Piggy

#4 Love Glasses

#5 Baby Lies

#6 Starry

#7 On The Shoulder

#8 Green

#9 Spooky

#10 Bubbles

#11 Flying Candles

#12 One Day The Rain Will Stop

#13 Halloween

#14 Bokehlicious (This Was Her Awkward Phase)

#15 Smile!

#16 Hi There!

#17 Blue

#18 Lovely

#19 Purple

#20 Nomnom

