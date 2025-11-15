“These Kids Aren’t Trash… But They’re Told To Put Their Clothes In Trash Bags”: Mom Shares What She Does To Make Her Foster Teenage Girls Feel At Home From The First Day

Being placed in foster care can be a really traumatic experience. Emergency foster care placements last anything from one to several days while social workers are assessing the condition of the family that a child comes from. Many of the people who are in charge of taking care of kids during this uncomfortable and challenging transition make sure that everyone is well-looked after.
This foster mom shared a video on TikTok of how she houses teenage girls coming to stay with with her, and people on the internet are grabbing a box of tissues and getting ready to sigh from witnessing such a special touch. Brittany Burcham posted the viral video where she explains what the first day is like for the children in need of emergency placements coming to her home. Bored Panda connected with Brittany to find out more about being a foster parent.
This is Brittany and she is a foster mom who decided to share her experience of a new placement
Brittany, who is a foster mom in Birmingham, Alabama, houses teenage girls who are placed in protective state custody. As you might imagine, the children who come to Brittany’s place might be going through different uneasy feelings, fear, and confusion. But this is where the foster mom takes an extra leap into making them feel comfortable and welcomed. She creates welcome packages and in her viral video posted on TikTok, she explains everything more in depth.
Her video starts with a ‘Welcome Basket’ that has all the items the foster child might need
The mom’s account on TikTok has over 664.7K followers and her video showing what the first night with a new foster placement for an emergency foster parent is like has over 15M views so far. In the video, Brittany shows the ‘Welcome Basket’ with toiletries, fuzzy socks and anything else that her foster child might need. Often children who are being sent to emergency foster homes are forced to pack very fast, so they might be missing certain items. Brittany makes sure that anything else that the kids might need that is not in the basket is also available.
“I work in hospitality and I also remember my mom having a little welcome basket for me when I came home from college and it always meant so much to know I was welcomed and wanted there. I wanted kids who come into my home to feel the same way. I also wanted to provide them with items that they may have forgotten or could be comforting because many of them come to me when they are removed from their families and I didn’t want them to be uncomfortable asking me for things, so I try to provide anything I think they may need,” shared Brittany.
A local Shake Shack is where Brittany takes the children to grab a bite and get to know each other in a more informal setting
Then they take a walk to a local Shake Shack, as according to Brittany, there is always something that the children can find on the menu that they like. It is also a neutral setting and outside of the house to add another relaxing layer and a good setting to break the ice and get to know each other. Brittany has been licensed since October of 2019 and cared for more than 40 short-term and emergency placements since then.
Brittany makes sure to always offer to do a load of laundry for the kids
Brittany revealed that “The kids are certainly nervous and apprehensive. I’m a stranger and they don’t really know what to expect. Some of them are still dealing with a lot of feelings of hurt and worry. My goal for all of my kids is that they feel welcome, safe and comforted while they are in my home.” For her, this calling is incredibly hard but definitely rewarding: “I feel honored to be a small part of these children’s stories and hopefully, part of their healing. I always wanted to make a difference and I felt called to care for kids, even if they weren’t my own. I’ve realized the difference that one person can make in the life of a child through foster care.”
She explains the process of the first day of emergency foster home herself:
In the evening, she and the kids wind down with some TV while waiting for the ‘lights out’ call to have a good night’s rest. The foster mom’s video has received many compliments and applause for what she is doing and how she’s doing it. Among the people sharing their opinion are people who expressed a will to become foster parents and provide others such a safe space.
Brittany also offers to do the laundry for the children and is strictly against stuff being put in trash bags. She makes sure that each kid gets a duffel bag to take it with them and store their clothes, toiletries, and sentimental things.
Kids are gifted new duffel bags to keep their stuff instead of often used trash bags
And later in the evening, they all watch some TV to relax after an eventful and not the easiest day for the kids
Quite a few grateful comments came from foster kids themselves who had a good experience and some who actually weren’t greeted the same way. Overall, the comment section was abundant with positivity and encouragement as well as evident presence of inspiration from people who want to contribute to the wellbeing of foster children.
Here you can see the TikTok video that was viewed over 15m times, posted by Brittany
And here are a few comments from people who are foster parents or want to be, and some foster kids themselves
