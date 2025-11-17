79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

by

Yup, what you’re about to see is a total and complete deception! A deception that’s worthy of being put in a museum to fool the eyes and brains of the spectators! That’s right; these exceptional optical illusion tattoos are of the most exquisite kind and absolutely worthy of being called works of art. But you know what they say – seeing is believing, so why don’t you hang around and check out our collection of illusion tattoos with your own two eyes (although it might still seem like they’re trying to deceive you!)? 

So, what makes for an excellent optical illusion art piece, besides the obvious – the ability to break our brains and our eyes with the incredible things we’re seeing? Well, first and foremost, such a tattoo design requires lots of planning and deep knowledge of perspective and sometimes even physics. So, basically, rocket science in the tattoo world! Besides all that, for the optical illusion to truly perform its beautiful deceit, placement plays a huge role. After all, our bodies bend and curve, and it might both heighten and lessen the effect if placed wrongly. And lastly, such a cool tattoo design requires tons and tons of skill from the artist, so choose your tattooist wisely!

We guess we’ve arrived at our main question here – are you ready to take a look at our selection of the most incredible optical illusion tattoos? If so, you know the drill – skip three times, blink the Morse code for ice cream, and begin your journey into the fascinating world of optical illusion. Be sure to vote for the tattoo designs you liked the most, and share this article with your friends!

#1 Leopard Tattoo

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: vrise.viral

#2 3D Butterfly Tattoo

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: greypo

#3 Optical Illusion Tattoo

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: gorgegonoy

#4 Split Face Tattoo

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: vrise.viral

#5 Optical Illusion Tattoo

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: lutterbach.dri

#6 The Realistic Crocodile And Its Shadow

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: vrise.viral

#7 Yikes

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: inkedmob

#8 Imagination: The Invisible Superpower

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: soniawang

#9 Crazy Spiral Tattoo

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: ink.life

#10 Crazy Optical Illusion Neck Tattoo

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: inkedmag

#11 I’d Love To Do More Illusions

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: surrenderink

#12 What Do You See First Trees? Or Animals?

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: pattoosink

#13 Panther Chasing Butterfly

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: trueblue_tattoo

#14 One Of My Favourite Piece Done Last Week

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: thomascarlijarlier

#15 Infinity Hole

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: captmarco

#16 Looks Like A Flower

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: kookietattoo

#17 Incredibly Detailed Piece

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: allstartattooco

#18 Now That’s Cool

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: homestead_hobbitess

#19 In Homage To Alfred Hitchcock

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: santhelia

#20 Tame Impala Album Cover Tattoo

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: lizardqueentattoo

#21 Cheers

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: giggling_moose_ink

#22 Flowerskull

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: monsteralphabet

#23 Cubes – Present, Past And Future

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: santhelia

#24 Optical Dott Skull

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: lagrangetattootreviso

#25 Creepy Looking Skull

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: phantom.billy

#26 Love A Wee Optical Illusion Design

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: hadesgravetattoos

#27 Here’s A Hole In My Arm

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: lisalimatattoo

#28 Full Leg Tattoo

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: don_bro_639

#29 No, Your Vision Is Not Grounded

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: chicano.011

#30 3D Rose Flash

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: kez.tattoo

#31 Checkers That Hypnotize

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: hellfishtattoo

#32 Hollywood Tower Hotel Tattoo

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: k_ink_tattoo

#33 Metro

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: pricemco

#34 Gothic Candelabra Tattoo

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: stormborntattoos

#35 Something Fun From Yesterday

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: marc_studio_ink

#36 Spooky Scary

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: spoopytattoos

#37 4 Eyes

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: erikalukaart

#38 Yes! The Magic Is Complete! I Absolutely Love This Psychedelic Op Art Piece With Vibrating Boundaries

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: nataleetattoos

#39 Scansion In Two Stages

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: margobulo

#40 Enter The Void

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: titicadena

#41 Head Optical Illusion Tattoo

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: cris_1928

#42 Suddenly Found That The Optical Illusion May Be The Concretization Presented By The Overlap Of Different Time And Space

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: soniawang

#43 Optical Illusion Piece

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: xdenyse

#44 Got To Do This Spider Last Week

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: nightside_tattoo

#45 Optical Illusion. What Do You See First? The Faces Or The Vase?

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: mamaquillatattoo

#46 Black Hole

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: danasha.tattoo

#47 Optical Illusion Tattoo

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: roobusmoonwitch

#48 Optical Illusion

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: bagheera.smalls

#49 Hellboy

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: mel.dredd

#50 Leg Tattoo

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: alessandro_danella

#51 Healed Optical Tattoo

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: ananta.ink

#52 Optical Illusion Coffin

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: blackqueentattoo

#53 Optical Illusion Tattoo

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: milatatua

#54 This Looks Amazing

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: opticaljedi

#55 The Well Of Love Is Deep. You May Ascend Or Descend Within It, So Be Delicate

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: surrenderink

#56 Geometric Circle

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: neverendinktattoo

#57 I Adore Optical Illusions

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: mel.dredd

#58 Op Art

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: shnioka

#59 Escher?

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: bleytattooist

#60 Pretty Cool Optical Illusion I Tattooed Recently

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: bradtothebonetattoos

#61 Wild One

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: arthousetatt2

#62 Doorways. Leg Banger For Eve

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: zna.rat

#63 Swirly

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: labink.tattoo

#64 This One Definitely Messed With My Eyes!

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: mcfineart_tattoo

#65 This One Is Interesting

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: tattoo.tinca

#66 Optical Illusion Tattoo

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: knuckleup.budapest

#67 Man And A Woman

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: cyborg.nn

#68 Optical Illusion

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: royalfleshtattoo

#69 Which Way?

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: al.uren

#70 Optical Illusion Tattoo

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: deigio

#71 This Optical Illusion Tattoo

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: daisy_dead_soul

#72 Op Art Sleeve In Progress

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: shnioka

#73 Tearing Up

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: 10masters_es

#74 Geometric Coverup

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: blacksharkgallerytattoo

#75 Vertigo

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: abidal_tattoo

#76 Hot Air Balloon Tattoo

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: lexieroseart

#77 Let’s Do More Spooky

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: villiv_tattoo

#78 Optical Illusion

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: daniellejeannetattoo

#79 Astronaut

79 Mind-Bendingly Epic Optical Illusion Tattoo Designs

Image source: jadenbelle_j

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Made This Premium Vomit Bag For All Nighter New Yorkers
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
How I Began To Move Forward In Creativity (6 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
How COVID Almost Sank The Show “Shark Tank”
3 min read
Oct, 28, 2020
Make Your Own Elvish Star Pendant
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
New Dunkirk Teaser Takes It Up Another Notch Before Full Trailer Release
3 min read
May, 1, 2017
As More People Get Hospitalized, More Nurses Are Leaving Their Positions And This Former ICU Nurse Explains What Goes On Behind The Scenes
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.