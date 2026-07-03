29-Year-Old Medical Student’s Crazed Revenge Plot Turns Fatal As Disturbing Jail Footage Emerges

Disturbing footage showed the moment a 29-year-old medical student rammed her car into the home of an elderly man and ended his life in Brazil.
“I warned you,” the woman told residents shortly after striking the victim.
A video clip also captured the perpetrator injuring herself after being placed behind bars.
Disturbing footage showed the moment a 29-year-old medical student rammed her car into a home in Brazil
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Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.
Odair Brustolin, 68, lost his life in an altercation that turned violent with Vitória Caroline Marangoni Schneider, aged 29 years old.
The medical student was arrested on Wednesday, July 1, in Porto Velho.
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It is believed that Vitória had an altercation on Wednesday with Odair and other residents living on his property.
Footage captured her having arguments with the occupants of the house and seemingly headbutting a woman from the other side of the gate.
She allegedly threatened to “k*ll everyone” and threw bottles at the property.
Vitória Caroline Marangoni Schneider was captured slamming her car into Odair Brustolin’s property
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Vitória left the area at some point, only to return with a vehicle and slam into the gate multiple times before making her way inside.
It is believed she struck Odair and pinned him between her car and a wall.
She then fled the scene in her car, leaving the man with serious injuries.
Odair was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
Vitória, meanwhile, went to a friend’s house and reportedly asked someone to help her fix up and paint her car.
About 25 minutes after she fatally struck Odair, she sent an audio message to a group of residents living in the area.
The 68-year-old victim was pinned between the car and the wall, suffering fatal injuries
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“I warned them, I warned them about 10 times that if they didn’t stop calling me crazy, and treating me like I was crazy, that I was going to go through the gate,” the outraged woman said.
“I spoke, I spoke a thousand times. I don’t know why you doubt me because you already know me,” she continued.
Another message heard her say, “And, for me, all of you from this group can f*** off, bunch of insects.”
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The medical student, who was attending a private college in Porto Velho, was arrested shortly afterward.
The case is being treated as a homicide, and the investigation still continues.
Public defender Fábio Roberto said her audios may be treated as a sign of the incident being premeditated m**der.
“I warned, I warned 10 times that if they didn’t stop calling me crazy, I’d be treating myself crazy,” Vitória reportedly said in an audio message
Image credits: CidadeAlertaRecord
Following her arrest, a tweet shared online claimed to include footage of Vitória behind bars.
The arrested woman was captured harming herself by banging her head against the bars until she bled.
“The captured perpetrator claimed that police harmed her while she was in her cell at the police station,” journalist Serkan Tanyildizi wrote alongside the video.
“However, footage released to the press by the police revealed that the woman had been banging her own head against the bars,” he added.
According to a tweet online, Vitória was seen injuring herself after being placed behind bars
This wasn’t the first time Vitória had a run-in with the law.
Previously, she was arrested for drunk driving in May, 2025, in Porto Velho and went through the process of a custody hearing.
Vitória was investigated for bodily injury, drunk driving, and causing damage to two vehicles at the time.
But she later reimbursed the victims and, hence, was only charged with drunk driving.
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She was fined R$ 1.5K (1,500 Brazilian reais or around $280 USD) at the time and was provisionally released on certain conditions.
The conditions included the suspension of her license and a ban on visiting bars.
The restrictions were withdrawn in February this year after she complied with requirements.
The 29-year-old perpetrator was previously arrested for drinking and driving
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“What kind of woman is she, huh?” a social media user asked after the people in Brazil were left outraged over her latest display of violence.
“People like this should be publicly lynched by the people after being given a square beating by Brazilians as a lesson to others,” one said.
Another wrote, “Am really pissed at the people behind the gate, it was really careless of them to stand in front of the vehicle knowing full well a crazy person is behind the steering.”
People in Brazil expressed outrage over Vitória’s recent display of violence
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