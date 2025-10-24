42 Medical Posts That Are Equal Parts Fascinating And Deeply Unsettling

The human body is an amazing thing. It heals itself, fights off sickness, and somehow manages to store a lifetime’s worth of memories. Honestly, its capabilities seem endless.

But let’s be real, it’s also kind of weird. And nowhere is that more obvious than on the r/Medical subreddit. There, doctors share unusual cases, people post their impressive recoveries, and others ask for advice that sometimes leaves everyone raising an eyebrow.

Scroll down to see a variety of the most interesting posts from the community—but be warned, some of them aren’t for the squeamish.

#1 Is That Actually True?

#2 If My Icu Patients Forget For Just A Few Minutes That They’re Stuck In Icu Over Christmas, Then It Was All Worth It

#3 Soldiers Saluting To Doctors Returning From Wuhan

#4 Sooo Guys We Did It I’m Cancer Free

#5 My Dads New Leg, One Of Australias First, The Nut Is Screwed Into His Bone Inside His Leg,

#6 17m : Was Diagnosed With Ewing’s Sarcoma. Going To Get A Port A Cath In My Arm On Monday As Well As A Bone Marrow Biopsy And Will Hopefully Start Chemo On Tuesday. Wish Me Luck!

#7 A Dissection Display Of The Entire Peripheral Nervous System

#8 Doctor Told Me That My Raynaud’s Should Be In A Medical Textbook

#9 This Came From My Girlfriends Nose And She Coughed It Up, What Is This??

It’s a nasal polyp.

#10 My Friend With Allergic Reaction Due To His Hay Fever (He Calls This Condition Fish-Face)

#11 A Story Of Awesome Dental Photography By Dr: Carlosdecarvalho

#12 It Just Works

#13 I Had A Stroke Last Week, Walking With A Cane Now. 30 Years Old. Happy To Be Alive

#14 One Year Ago Today I Got A New Heart! Forever Grateful To My Donor & Donor Family. To My Heart Transplant Team, Doctors And Nurses., You Rock!!!

#15 Blood Collected From A 34 Yo Man Today

#16 Doctor’s Handwriting, In A Nutshell

#17 Thought You Good People Might Like To See My New C5/C6 Disc

#18 An Anatomy Pinball Machine

#19 Photoshop Reconstitution Of Visual Deformation I Had Today In Both Eyes. Colors Was Pulsating And It Lasted 10mn

#20 Update: Reddit Called My Scoliosis With My Ribs! Went And Got An Xray And The Doctor Confirmed. Ive Got Physiotherapy Tomorrow. Thanks Reddit :)

#21 A Doctor From My Work Invented A Way To Test Covid-19 Patients Without Needing Much Personal Protective Equipment

#22 Cottonmouth Snake Bite Resulting In Medi Flight To Ou Medical Center

#23 Is This Vitiligo Or What Another Disease Turns Your Eyebrow White?

#24 My First Hearing Aid That I Got 7 Years Ago!

#25 I Had Heart Surgery In December And They Put This Heart Monitor (Pictured Left) Under My Skin. I Just Think It’s Cool/Creepy Looking

#26 Ever Wondered What A (Esophagus) Tumor Looks Like? 7 Rounds Of Chemo, And This Is The Progress

#27 Banged My Knee With Full Force Right Into This Metal Edge. I Didnt Cry, You Cried!

#28 Tried Donating Plasma Saturday And Was Turned Away After Getting Jabbed In Both Arms, Next Day Wake Up Like This…

#29 Gnarly Skin Rash I Got From Taking Antibiotics For Mono

#30 Moncton City Hospital Youth Psychiatric Ward

#31 Thought You Guys Would Enjoy My Brusitis, Since Every Person That Looked At It In The Hospital Strangly Enjoyed It

#32 Fell And Woke Up Like This

#33 Any Idea What This Purple Red Rash Might Be From? Yes, We Have A Doctors Appointment. No Fever Came On Suddenly And Has Spread To Over 70% Of His Body

#34 Do People With Polycoria (2 Pupils In One Eye) See Double With That Eye?

#35 GF Said Y’all Might Be Interested In Seeing What Infected Poison Ivy Looks Like

#36 92yo Grandmother With Massive Fracture: Docs Won’t Operate And Will Stop Giving Pain Meds

#37 My 9 Year Old Daughter Broke Her Arm. The Doctor Said She Will Heal Fine. Should I Get A Second Opinion?

#38 The Time My Toddler Swallowed One Of My Rings, Shaped Like A Butterfly

#39 My Son Has Russell Silver Syndrome

When Your Child Has A Very Rare Condition Hospitals Like To Run Tests And Perform Studies To Better Improve Their Knowledge On Rare Conditions. Each Study Makes It Closer To Fully Understanding Rss. Today They Will Perform An Endoscopy Procedure.

#40 My Adorable Kidney Stone I Passed On Tuesday January 1st 2019

#41 Struggling To Breathe For Years. Doctors Don’t Help Because I’m “Too Young” To Be Having Issues

#42 I’m Here For My Turkey Sandwich And Ginger Ale

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
