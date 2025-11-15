The Simpsons Animator Illustrates Awkward Everyday Moments Of These Wholesome Animals (30 New Pics)

Do you sometimes get a craving for something really sweet and completely wholesome? I certainly do. Is there such a thing? There certainly is. And what’s more wholesome than animals? Probably nothing. The animals are wholesome in and of themselves, but some artists can make them even more lovely.

If you feel that little craving for wholesomeness right now, we have just the right thing for you to quench this thirst. Here are some comics about lovely animals doing sweet things for each other and themselves by the talented Liz Climo. Liz is an American cartoonist and an animator in arguably one of the most well-known animated TV series The Simpsons. She’s been proudly doing this job for well over a decade, and there’s no stopping her.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | lizclimo.tumblr.com | twitter.com | amazon.com

#1

Image source: lizclimo

#2

Image source: lizclimo

#3

Image source: lizclimo

#4

Image source: lizclimo

#5

Image source: lizclimo

#6

Image source: lizclimo

#7

Image source: lizclimo

#8

Image source: lizclimo

#9

Image source: lizclimo

#10

Image source: lizclimo

#11

Image source: lizclimo

#12

Image source: lizclimo

#13

Image source: lizclimo

#14

Image source: lizclimo

#15

Image source: lizclimo

#16

Image source: lizclimo

#17

Image source: lizclimo

#18

Image source: lizclimo

#19

Image source: lizclimo

#20

Image source: lizclimo

#21

Image source: lizclimo

#22

Image source: lizclimo

#23

Image source: lizclimo

#24

Image source: lizclimo

#25

Image source: lizclimo

#26

Image source: lizclimo

#27

Image source: lizclimo

#28

Image source: lizclimo

#29

Image source: lizclimo

#30

Image source: lizclimo

Patrick Penrose
