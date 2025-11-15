Hey Pandas, What Did You Do For Halloween? (Closed)

Share!
#1
I wore my tae kwon do uniform (I’m a brown belt) and trick or treated with 2 of my friends!
#2
I spent my time handing out candy and scaring people, I’ll tell you my 3 favorite scares. 1. Making a 17 year old scream like a 4 year old, there is a side door with a path to my front door. I used that path to sneak up behind a person and silently set my face in front of theirs with a scary mask. Made him scream when he realized I was there. 2 Making a group of kids scream, I just did the same thing as I did before. 3. Making someone cry out of fear, I did something different this time, I was at the front door and started slowly opening the door and then opened the door as fast as I could and screamed ‘How may I help you’ and the person at the door started to scream and then cry. I felt really bad after
#3
I commemorated my mother by spreading some of her ashes around a beautiful swamp maple with bright red leaves. And, I cast a circle and called Morrighan to help me banish my father.
#4
Went to my favorite bar for music and ran into my deceased son’s best friend’s parents. My son was six when he died. His best friend, now 24, recently bought a house with his GF.
#5
Watched football, handed out candy and drank
#6
I hid out in my basement with the front door light off.
