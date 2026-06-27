Matthew Lewis: Bio And Career Highlights

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Matthew Lewis: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Matthew Lewis

June 27, 1989

Leeds, England

37 Years Old

Cancer

Matthew Lewis: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Matthew Lewis?

Matthew David Lewis is an English actor widely recognized for roles that showcase significant character development. His on-screen presence often captures an audience’s journey from vulnerability to strength.

He first garnered global attention as Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film series, a character whose transformation across eight films resonated deeply with fans worldwide. This iconic portrayal cemented his place in popular culture.

Early Life and Education

Matthew David Lewis was born on June 27, 1989, in Horsforth, Leeds, West Yorkshire, where he grew up with his two older brothers, Chris and Anthony. His family environment fostered an early interest in acting.

He attended St Mary’s Menston Catholic Voluntary Academy, beginning his acting career at age five in television productions. This early exposure to the craft set the stage for his future success.

Notable Relationships

Currently married to Angela Jones, Matthew Lewis became engaged to her in November 2016, after meeting at a Harry Potter event in Orlando. They tied the knot in Italy on May 28, 2018.

The couple has no public children. Lewis and Jones reportedly reside in Southern California with their dogs, embracing both British and US cultures.

Career Highlights

Matthew Lewis is globally recognized for his decade-long portrayal of Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film series, transforming the character from an awkward student into a pivotal hero. This role spanned eight critically and commercially successful films.

Beyond Hogwarts, Lewis has built a versatile career, starring in the successful romantic drama Me Before You and gaining critical praise for his role in the television series All Creatures Great and Small. He also co-hosts the Leeds United podcast “Doing a Leeds,” demonstrating his passion for sports.

Signature Quote

“As long as I’m acting and doing what I love, I’ll be happy.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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