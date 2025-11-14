I Created Comics That Show The Funny Side Of Ghosts (16 Pics)

I’m a huge fan of the paranormal, especially ghost stories. They’re definitely one of my favorite things to turn into cartoon drawings and a great source of inspiration for many of my illustrations.

In my mind, I don’t really picture them as scary, but more as cute, playful little entities. I love to imagine ghosts getting themselves caught up in silly situations, or think of how their traditional white sheets can be used in different drawing ideas. Not to mention coming up with ghost-related puns for my comic strips, which is one of my most boo-loved pass-time activities.

This is a little collection of some of my funny comics that I love the most personally. I hope you enjoy these cute and scary stories!

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook | Etsy | handsoffmydinosaur.com

#1 Steve

Image source: HandsOffMyDinosaur

#2 Pet Owner

Image source: HandsOffMyDinosaur

#3 Bookeeper

Image source: HandsOffMyDinosaur

#4 Chill

Image source: HandsOffMyDinosaur

#5 Privacy

Image source: HandsOffMyDinosaur

#6 Superheroes

Image source: HandsOffMyDinosaur

#7 Internship

Image source: HandsOffMyDinosaur

#8 Book Lover

Image source: HandsOffMyDinosaur

#9 Bootealicious

Image source: HandsOffMyDinosaur

#10 Adventure

Image source: HandsOffMyDinosaur

#11 Cheese Puffs

Image source: HandsOffMyDinosaur

#12 Algorithm

Image source: HandsOffMyDinosaur

#13 Boobles

Image source: HandsOffMyDinosaur

#14 Surrender

Image source: HandsOffMyDinosaur

#15 Office Ghost

Image source: HandsOffMyDinosaur

#16 Sbooning

Image source: HandsOffMyDinosaur

