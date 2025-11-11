Lines Dividing Rich And Poor Captured With Drones

by

For his new project “Unequal Scenes” Cape Town-based photographer Johnny Miller used a drone to show the inequality that exists in the Republic of South Africa.

“Discrepancies in how people live are sometimes hard to see from the ground. The beauty of being able to fly is to see things from a new perspective – to see things as they really are. Looking straight down from a height of several hundred meters, incredible scenes of inequality emerge.” – wrote Miller.

Miller explains that some of the communities were “designed with separation in mind,” while others grew “more or less organically.” This is the result of the Apartheid policies when racial segregation was enforced by law. While these policies were eliminated 22 years ago, in reality, “many of these barriers, and the inequalities they have engendered, still exist.”

More info: unequalscenes.com | Facebook | Twitter (h/t: demilked)

[Image caption: Lines Dividing Rich And Poor Captured With Drones]
Patrick Penrose
