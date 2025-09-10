“Her Tantrum Is Hilarious”: Man’s Revenge On Annoying Neighbor Cracks People Up

Living in a neighborhood comes with good and bad neighbors. Good neighbors are those who will always lend you a hand when shoveling snow or when you run out of sugar. Bad neighbors will probably only cause you annoyance and will complain about the most minuscule things.
This family had exactly that kind of neighbor, yet the man found a way to deal with the entitled neighbor in a particularly petty way. Because her thing was filing complaints about the most absurd things, he decided to turn the town code against her and treat her to a party with some 1900s Greek chanting music. And he did it in a way that’s legal.
A man found a way to deal with his neighbor’s constant complaints to the authorities
He went by the book and got a permit to blast loud 1900s Greek chanting music while she was having a party
A neighbor would only be liable for water damage if they altered the landscape and caused water damage to another neighbor
Neighbors filing complaints against each other is quite common. According to a 2019 FindLaw survey, 42% of Americans say they’ve been involved in a dispute with their neighbors. Yet few neighbors complain to the authorities about things like dry wells or floodlight covers.
The most common complaints are about noise, pets and animals, children, visual nuisances like trash, and property lines. Most people approach their neighbors directly and solve the issue by having a conversation. But one in four also admit to involving the police, and 15% said they’ve complained to their homeowners’ association.
In a case where rain causes water to flood a person’s garden or yard, a neighbor is not legally responsible. According to the experts at Nolo, “a neighbor is not liable for harm caused by the natural conditions of land.”
“If the land lies in such a way that a particular amount of water is dumped onto your backyard every year from rain running off your next-door neighbor’s property, it’s not legally your neighbor’s fault.”
If the owner had altered the landscape in such a way that caused the water to flow into the neighbor’s garden, then he would be at fault. In essence, if the man in this story had done any landscape improvements that caused the neighbor damages, he would’ve been liable.
In some cases, homeowners get flood insurance that covers the damages from outside flowing water. While it’s hard to say whether this neighbor can, her best bet is probably to pay for the dry well herself.
Experts advise always trying to talk to your neighbors about issues
Although the old saying says, “Love thy neighbor,” many homeowners do not. In fact, 53% of Americans say they have annoying neighbors. According to Cora Jordan, author of Neighbor Law: Fences, Trees, Boundaries and Noise, these are some potential ways to deal with a difficult neighbor:
Although petty revenge sounds good in theory and makes for an entertaining story, the mature thing to do is often much more boring. Revenge might escalate the conflict further and drive the neighbor to even worse antics. When you think about it, that’s what happened to the lady in this story, didn’t it?
The woman was unpopular in the neighborhood, so other neighbors didn’t even mind
People approved of him putting the annoying neighbor in her place: “Grade A malicious compliance”
Others had similar stories to share: “Being Scottish, I played bagpipe music”
