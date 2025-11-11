Stunning Chair Carved From A Single Oak Stump By Alex Johnson (10 Pics)

Carving wood is a two-way street: while you might have a clear vision of what you want to create, the wood’s knots and grain will often force you to adapt. That’s why this chair, carved by Alex Johnson from a single brown oak stump, is so impressive.
Johnson spent six months working on the chair in 2014, while on a seasonal residency. The tree was felled by Paul Berry, “a fifth generation timber man,” and the remainder of the tree was milled by Mouse Pritchard-Barrett of Drywood Ltd. It was shown at the Alde Valley Spring Festival.
More info: aldevalleyspringfestival.co.uk (h/t: twistedsifter)
