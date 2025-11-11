Stunning Chair Carved From A Single Oak Stump By Alex Johnson (10 Pics)

by

Carving wood is a two-way street: while you might have a clear vision of what you want to create, the wood’s knots and grain will often force you to adapt. That’s why this chair, carved by Alex Johnson from a single brown oak stump, is so impressive.

Johnson spent six months working on the chair in 2014, while on a seasonal residency. The tree was felled by Paul Berry, “a fifth generation timber man,” and the remainder of the tree was milled by Mouse Pritchard-Barrett of Drywood Ltd. It was shown at the Alde Valley Spring Festival.

More info: aldevalleyspringfestival.co.uk (h/t: twistedsifter)

Stunning Chair Carved From A Single Oak Stump By Alex Johnson (10 Pics)
Stunning Chair Carved From A Single Oak Stump By Alex Johnson (10 Pics)
Stunning Chair Carved From A Single Oak Stump By Alex Johnson (10 Pics)
Stunning Chair Carved From A Single Oak Stump By Alex Johnson (10 Pics)
Stunning Chair Carved From A Single Oak Stump By Alex Johnson (10 Pics)
Stunning Chair Carved From A Single Oak Stump By Alex Johnson (10 Pics)
Stunning Chair Carved From A Single Oak Stump By Alex Johnson (10 Pics)
Stunning Chair Carved From A Single Oak Stump By Alex Johnson (10 Pics)
Stunning Chair Carved From A Single Oak Stump By Alex Johnson (10 Pics)
Stunning Chair Carved From A Single Oak Stump By Alex Johnson (10 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know about the Fourth Powerpuff Girl
3 min read
Jun, 7, 2018
40 Secrets About Planes And Flying That Most Passengers Probably Don’t Know
3 min read
Nov, 5, 2025
This Is How Sand Looks Magnified Up To 300 Times
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
James Comey Compares Trump To Mob Boss In Upcoming “20/20” Interview
3 min read
Apr, 12, 2018
9 Best Reality Dating TV Shows
3 min read
May, 30, 2023
11 Differences Between Designers And Clients Show Why They Will Never Understand Each Other
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.