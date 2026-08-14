Matt Damon Shuts Down Tom Holland After He Ranked Himself Among The Greatest Actors In The History Of Britain

by

Matt Damon gave Tom Holland a hilarious reality check after the actor made a bold claim about his place among Britain’s greatest actors.

The co-stars, who play father and son Odysseus and Telemachus in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, recently found themselves at the center of a viral moment. While promoting the blockbuster, Damon and Holland were asked to name the greatest British actors of all time. 

Holland had an unexpectedly confident answer, but before he could make his case, Damon stepped in with a witty response that quickly brought him down to earth. The exchange has since gone viral online.

“Bro is not even the best British Spider-Man,” one fan wrote on X

Matt Damon and Tom Holland name their favorite British acting legends

Matt Damon Shuts Down Tom Holland After He Ranked Himself Among The Greatest Actors In The History Of Britain

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

On July 21, 2026, Tom Holland, 30, and Matt Damon, 55, appeared on an episode of 100 Questions with Tom Simons to promote their newly released film, The Odyssey.

During their conversation with host Tom Simons, the actors discussed their careers and what it was like working on a Christopher Nolan set. Toward the end of the interview, Simons asked the duo to name four of the greatest British actors of all time.

Matt Damon Shuts Down Tom Holland After He Ranked Himself Among The Greatest Actors In The History Of Britain

Matt Damon Shuts Down Tom Holland After He Ranked Himself Among The Greatest Actors In The History Of Britain

Tim P. Whitby/ Getty Images

“If you had to make a Mount Rushmore of British actors, who would be your top four?” he asked.

Holland named Dame Judi Dench as his first choice. The 91-year-old actress is perhaps best known internationally for playing M in the James Bond franchise. He then chose The Lord of the Rings star Sir Ian McKellen.

Matt Damon Shuts Down Tom Holland After He Ranked Himself Among The Greatest Actors In The History Of Britain

100 Questions with Tom Simons

Matt Damon Shuts Down Tom Holland After He Ranked Himself Among The Greatest Actors In The History Of Britain

100 Questions with Tom Simons/YouTube

“You have to put Laurence Olivier on [there],” Damon added. 

After agreeing on Olivier, Holland suggested Dame Helen Mirren as their fourth choice.

Damon responded, “There are so many. But she’s amazing. I’m not angry at that choice.”

Fans react to Tom Holland ranking himself among Britain’s greatest actors

Matt Damon Shuts Down Tom Holland After He Ranked Himself Among The Greatest Actors In The History Of Britain

100 Questions with Tom Simons

Holland, however, had one more name to add to his “Mount Rushmore”: his own. 

“Me?” he asked his co-star. 

Damon burst out laughing, prompting Holland to ask, “Why did you all laugh?”

Matt Damon Shuts Down Tom Holland After He Ranked Himself Among The Greatest Actors In The History Of Britain

100 Questions with Tom Simons

“No 30-year-olds on Mount Rushmore,” Damon quipped. 

The exchange went viral on August 14, racking up more than 1 million views on X.  

Fans had mixed reactions to Holland adding his name to the list, with many taking it as a harmless joke. Others felt the actor was being overly confident about his career, particularly after critics panned his performance in The Odyssey.

“There are so many actors ahead of Tom. It was all in good humor, but I hope Tom knows that. Even Tom Hardy is ahead of him,” one user wrote. 

Matt Damon Shuts Down Tom Holland After He Ranked Himself Among The Greatest Actors In The History Of Britain

Wayco_

Matt Damon Shuts Down Tom Holland After He Ranked Himself Among The Greatest Actors In The History Of Britain

5xBTC

A second commented, “Matt Damon had to bring him back to reality. Tom’s got time, but that Mount Rushmore spot needs a few more decades.”

“He is not there yet…but he is getting there,” a third added.

Matt Damon and Tom Holland share their comfort TV shows

Matt Damon Shuts Down Tom Holland After He Ranked Himself Among The Greatest Actors In The History Of Britain

Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

During the same conversation, the co-stars were also asked about their comfort shows, which they watch often. 

Matt Damon Shuts Down Tom Holland After He Ranked Himself Among The Greatest Actors In The History Of Britain

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Damon revealed that he was currently watching the acclaimed crime drama The Wire, which featured early-career performances from stars such as Idris Elba and Michael B. Jordan.

“I’m watching The Wire with my kids right now. Working my way through that one,” he said. 

Matt Damon Shuts Down Tom Holland After He Ranked Himself Among The Greatest Actors In The History Of Britain

100 Questions with Tom Simons/YouTube

The Oscar winner added that watching favorite shows such as Breaking Bad and The Sopranos with his children is what he considers a “comfort” watch. Damon shares four daughters with his wife, Luciana Bozán Barroso.

Matt Damon Shuts Down Tom Holland After He Ranked Himself Among The Greatest Actors In The History Of Britain

100 Questions with Tom Simons/YouTube

Meanwhile, Holland revealed that he enjoys watching the reality series Alone, which follows contestants as they attempt to survive in the wilderness with limited resources while documenting their own experiences.

“It is the most addictive show,” Damon added. 

“Tom is nowhere near being the best”: Internet has mixed feelings about Tom Holland’s claim

Matt Damon Shuts Down Tom Holland After He Ranked Himself Among The Greatest Actors In The History Of Britain

EmperorVigarde

Matt Damon Shuts Down Tom Holland After He Ranked Himself Among The Greatest Actors In The History Of Britain

Taztoza7ragbaza

Matt Damon Shuts Down Tom Holland After He Ranked Himself Among The Greatest Actors In The History Of Britain

Ribanez2009

Matt Damon Shuts Down Tom Holland After He Ranked Himself Among The Greatest Actors In The History Of Britain

pukelidt

Matt Damon Shuts Down Tom Holland After He Ranked Himself Among The Greatest Actors In The History Of Britain

VBunteDavid

Matt Damon Shuts Down Tom Holland After He Ranked Himself Among The Greatest Actors In The History Of Britain

Bradsongeye

Matt Damon Shuts Down Tom Holland After He Ranked Himself Among The Greatest Actors In The History Of Britain

Tokyo_pi1

Matt Damon Shuts Down Tom Holland After He Ranked Himself Among The Greatest Actors In The History Of Britain

OFolaby

Matt Damon Shuts Down Tom Holland After He Ranked Himself Among The Greatest Actors In The History Of Britain

_roccosv

Matt Damon Shuts Down Tom Holland After He Ranked Himself Among The Greatest Actors In The History Of Britain

partiallypro

Matt Damon Shuts Down Tom Holland After He Ranked Himself Among The Greatest Actors In The History Of Britain

Wayco_

Matt Damon Shuts Down Tom Holland After He Ranked Himself Among The Greatest Actors In The History Of Britain

Tokyo_pi1

Matt Damon Shuts Down Tom Holland After He Ranked Himself Among The Greatest Actors In The History Of Britain

_roccosv

Matt Damon Shuts Down Tom Holland After He Ranked Himself Among The Greatest Actors In The History Of Britain

Ankara_inc

Matt Damon Shuts Down Tom Holland After He Ranked Himself Among The Greatest Actors In The History Of Britain

_roccosv

Matt Damon Shuts Down Tom Holland After He Ranked Himself Among The Greatest Actors In The History Of Britain

VBunteDavid

Matt Damon Shuts Down Tom Holland After He Ranked Himself Among The Greatest Actors In The History Of Britain

mohsin049

Matt Damon Shuts Down Tom Holland After He Ranked Himself Among The Greatest Actors In The History Of Britain

Taztoza7ragbaza

Matt Damon Shuts Down Tom Holland After He Ranked Himself Among The Greatest Actors In The History Of Britain

5xBTC

Matt Damon Shuts Down Tom Holland After He Ranked Himself Among The Greatest Actors In The History Of Britain

EmperorVigarde

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Couple Holds A Grudge Against Woman For Moving In Where They Lived, Floods Her With Complaints
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
40 Food Charts People Shared Online That May Change The Way You View Some Foods
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Supernatural: Spinoff Series Wayward Sisters Cast Revealed
3 min read
Jul, 30, 2017
Hey Pandas, What Do You Wish People Would Stop Doing? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Rescue Dog Smiles From Ear To Ear On Command
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Paula Zahn: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Feb, 24, 2026